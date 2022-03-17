Grant will expand mental health services for Bedford County public schools students

Thanks to a $1 million grant, Bedford County Public Schools, in collaboration with Horizon Behavioral Health, will be able to expand its on-site mental and behavioral health services and case management for students in the school division.

Coordinating outpatient treatments and helping connect families with the resources and providers they need for their child and/or family unit is the role Horizon plays as needed in working with the school system, explained Beth Robertson, director of student support services with Bedford County Public Schools.

“Horizon really partners with us for those students who need more intensive mental health treatment, more consistent therapeutic care from a clinician,” Robertson said. “There is this team that is identifying resources and connecting kids to in-school resources, or in-school interventions and programs, and then when we see that students’ needs are beyond the capacity of school staff because of intensity and frequency, and clinical need, we have this wonderful opportunity that really serves as that next tier of intervention.”

Horizon currently supports mental and behavioral health services in six of Bedford County’s 19 public schools by offering supplemental therapy resources and services tailored to individual student needs when additional support or outpatient therapy is needed in conjunction with the care and treatment provided by the Bedford County public school division’s student support services.

These integrated school-based resources are increasingly important, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cites an increase in depression and anxiety among children, Horizon said in a news release Monday.

“If you look at national trends, world health trends, we were seeing upticks in student mental health needs, and we were seeing age of emergence in younger and younger populations,” Robertson said.

The grant totaling a little more than $1 million from the Office of Child and Family Services, Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, will enable Horizon to hire one licensed clinical coordinator plus three school-based staff positions to handle duties of scheduling student appointments, outpatient therapy at least once per week, providing crisis management, group therapy as needed, consulting with school personnel, and family contact based on student needs, according to Horizon.

It is the first grant received for mental health services in Bedford County, according to Lesli Sedwick, director of school based services and outpatient mental health therapy services with Horizon.

The new positions will be part of the BCPS team already working with students, Robertson said.

Students in need of mental or behavioral health therapies and services receive treatment and resources through the school division. Mental and behavioral health is an integral part of BCPS priorities and the division’s strategic framework, frequently brought up in school board meetings as the division works to meet student and family needs.

Robertson’s focus includes working with each individual student to identify and understand root causes of behavioral or mental health challenges, and addressing the unique needs so the student can have optimal success in their lives. This approach is far more effective and helpful than an authoritative, behavioral compliance notion, Robertson added.

While in-school resources usually can provide for and meet all the services a student might require, sometimes, Robertson said, students need more intensive or frequent treatment sessions, or outpatient services. That is where collaboration with Horizon comes in.

“We already have supportive structures in schools to serve the majority of our students and their mental health needs. This is for those students that need something beyond what educational services are designed to address,” Robertson said.

In-school mental and behavioral health services are important for multiple reasons, Robertson said. In-school services offer major benefits by helping knock down transportation and schedule barriers.

When a student needs outpatient services from other providers, including appointments at different locations, Robertson said transportation to these appointments has been an observed challenge in some cases. Additionally, she said, some students needing outpatient treatment missed instructional time from school because of appointment schedules taking time out of the school day.

When collaborating with Horizon, assistance with transportation or bringing supplemental therapy services to school locations allows students access to what they need for optimal success in their respective treatment plans and helps minimize loss of instructional learning time.

“This is the perfect marriage of those two needs. Students are able to integrate their services very easily within the course of their school day,” Robertson said.

Additionally, the collaboration helps connect students and their families with the proper outside resources they need, helping navigate what can be a challenging, confusing, or overwhelming situation.

This school year alone, Horizon has provided supplemental therapy services to 104 students in the six Bedford County middle and high schools, the news release stated. Additionally, about 40 case management services have been provided to BCPS students.

Expansion in care made possible through this grant will have a special focus on Bedford County elementary schools, Sedwick said.

Sedwick and Robertson stressed the importance of early intervention, helping children develop healthy neurological pathways and responses to life situations during formative developmental stages.

“Part of the importance of early intervention is not just to reduce the incidence that [a] student might be having incompatible behavior to school. It’s actually to build those adaptive and healthy neurological pathways for how my body and brain take in signals from my environment, and turn that into an adaptive coping process, an adaptive analysis of what I need to take in, think, do. The earlier we build those healthy pathways, clearly the more success we’re going to have,” Robertson said.

