GrantMatch announces new headquarters to be in Lynchburg

The City of Lynchburg Office of Economic Development & Tourism and GrantMatch announced Tuesday the company will locate its new United States headquarters in Lynchburg.

The company will serve as a partner for the City’s HIRE Lynchburg initiative, and initially will be located in the historic U.S. Post Office & Court House in Downtown Lynchburg at 901 Church Street, 1st Floor-Suite 104, Lynchburg, a news release states.

GrantMatch is a professional services firm that specializes in securing government funding and incentives for businesses of all sizes in North America. Founded in Toronto, Ontario, GrantMatch has quickly become the leader in their respective space.

According to the release, GrantMatch has secured more than $500 million in funding for their clients and continues to grow their team and roster of clientele. Starting out as a Canadian firm, GrantMatch’s growing list of Fortune 500 clients have required the GrantMatch team to broaden their scope of services to include the United States.