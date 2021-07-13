GrantMatch announces new headquarters to be in Lynchburg

The City of Lynchburg Office of Economic Development & Tourism and GrantMatch announced Tuesday the company will locate its new United States headquarters in Lynchburg.
The company will serve as a partner for the City’s HIRE Lynchburg initiative, and initially will be located in the historic U.S. Post Office & Court House in Downtown Lynchburg at 901 Church Street, 1st Floor-Suite 104, Lynchburg, a news release states.
GrantMatch is a professional services firm that specializes in securing government funding and incentives for businesses of all sizes in North America. Founded in Toronto, Ontario, GrantMatch has quickly become the leader in their respective space.
According to the release, GrantMatch has secured more than $500 million in funding for their clients and continues to grow their team and roster of clientele. Starting out as a Canadian firm, GrantMatch’s growing list of Fortune 500 clients have required the GrantMatch team to broaden their scope of services to include the United States.
“Lynchburg, VA, was a logical location to set up shop”, said GrantMatch President, Dieter Eisbrenner. “Lynchburg, and more broadly the state of Virginia, is the type of business environment we look for. A healthy manufacturing and innovation sector, paired with a forward-thinking philosophy on Government incentives for business, makes Virginia the ideal location for the GrantMatch team to grow”.
Reid Wodicka, interim city manager, said he is proud GrantMatch chose Lynchburg for its new headquarters.
“The decision to locate in our City reflects our robust, thriving, and diverse economy and will help not only our existing businesses grow and develop, but will also help to attract new businesses to our community and provide opportunities for our citizens.
Director of Economic Development & Tourism for the City of Lynchburg Marjette Upshur said she has been pleased to work with GrantMatch to not only establish its business but also in working alongside Lynchburg businesses to grow.
“As a partner with the City’s HIRE Lynchburg initiative, GrantMatch is already working with Lynchburg employers, especially in the manufacturing sector, to assist businesses in seeking funding related to workforce training and development," she said.