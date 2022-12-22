Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation announces nearly $650,000 in grants

The Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation awarded 99 local nonprofits a total of almost $650,000 in grants this week.

The Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation was founded in 1972 with a mission to enhance the quality of life for those in Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell.

Projects funded by the $649,836 in grants include efforts to reach veterans; to aid in addiction recovery; to distribute food to children and the elderly; to build new homes; to fund a spay/neuter clinic for animals, and aid community programs on literacy, history, the arts, and health, according to a GLCF news release

One of the grant recipients was the Lynchburg Humane Society.

“Without the generous support of The Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation, and all its wonderful donors, the Lynchburg Humane Society would not be able to do the life-saving work we do, making LHS the largest No-Kill shelter in the state of Virginia,” said Michelle Thomas, director of development, in a news release.

In order to receive a grant, a nonprofit organization must submit an application describing a current project in need of funding as well as a project budget and current financial statements. A committee composed of members of the GLCF board of directors determines which projects receive funding after carefully reviewing the applications.

“We are ecstatic to be able to support these important projects that are serving critical needs in our community,” Kathryn C. Yarzebinski, President & CEO of the Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation, said in the news release. “GLCF donors make these grants possible. We now have 317 endowed funds created and supported by donors, and these funds generate millions in annual charitable support for our community.”

Since its inception, GLCF has granted nearly $31 million to a variety of local nonprofits in the areas of human services, animal welfare, arts, education, and historical preservation organizations. The GLCF offers two grant cycles annually, one each in fall and spring. The next grant cycle will end in March 2023.

For more information, visit: www.lynchburgfoundation.org