Greenhaus at Crisp: Beer garden to open in downtown Lynchburg this month

The Greenhaus at Crisp is blooming quickly, preparing for an opening sometime in the next three weeks.
Owner Sean Bailey said Greenhaus is an extension of Crisp, which is located on the front side of the building at 1124 Church St. Crisp focuses on serving lunch, but the new restaurant and bar will be nightlife-oriented with quick, affordable eats.
Upon walking inside, customers will be greeted by a sense of greenery with hanging plants at the bar, all around the tables as well as in pots outside on the patio.
“We’re definitely trying to blend the indoor and the outdoor,” Bailey said. “There’s a lot of hanging plants and crazy string light installations. There’s a nice touch of '60s atomic modern with a UFO theme along with geometry and plants.”
Bailey said he brought in as many creative locals as he could for the design of the bright and airy space.
Local artist Paul Clements, who created the LOVE sculpture at Percival’s Island and the city skyline cutouts on the steps from Commerce Street to Jefferson Street, has created a 20-foot-long acrylic and wood veneer replica of a batteau — a flat-bottomed boat used on the James River in the 18th and 19th centuries — which hangs from up above the bar.
There’s also artwork by Andrew Riscart, who created the mural on the side of Main Street Sports Bar & Grill, hanging in the bar.
Ashley Kershner, executive director for the Downtown Lynchburg Association, said she is excited for the new addition to the growing downtown craft beer scene.
“This beautiful new space is one more reason to come downtown to eat, drink, and explore,” she said.
Bailey said there is no place in the city like downtown, which he said has created its own identity showcasing who Lynchburg is, and he hopes the Greenhaus will be a place that helps usher in new creativity downtown.
“Downtown is seeing a revival. It's like old glory days before people made the exodus to the suburbs,” he said. “These things are happening. There's some sort of creative force, something different is happening on a mom-and-pop level downtown. So you're not a real city until you have that.”
Greenhaus' menu will feature German fare, snack foods and a special Vietnamese bánh mì sandwich – a baguette sandwich with roasted pork, cucumbers cilantro, sweet pickle, garlic aioli and siracha sauce.
“So it has the sugar, the acid, the salt, the fat and the crunch and the heat. It’s like a flavor bomb,” Bailey said. “It's a really special sandwich."
There also will be brunch on the weekends and a copycat Chick-fil-A sandwich.
He said if there isn’t a social activity involved, it’s not worth it for him, so there will be nights for drum circles, stand-up comedians, plant trading and spelling bees “for all the losers who are too stupid to place in trivia,” Bailey joked.
Bailey’s stepfather built a computer-operated self-pour bar where customers can take an RFID card to pour themselves as much or as little draft beer from 21 taps.
Additionally, there will be a full service liquor bar with fresh juice cocktails.
The back patio, which resembles a hidden tropical oasis, features hanging lights with misters that reduce the temperature in the space by 10 to 20 degrees.
“It’s a special space,” Bailey said.
The bar offers an entire parking lot on the side of 12th Street behind the property.
Bailey hired Susan Hertzler as the Greenhaus’ plant consultant. She brought in all the species and will care for them as well.
Some of her favorites inside the space include dracaena, cissus discolor, gryphon begonia and several golden pothos hanging down from the top of the bar.
“Those will continue to trail down and create a curtain,” she said.
In the center of the space is the plant hub where an old telephone booth sits with two shelves on each side layered with terrariums; kokedama-style plants, which grows in a moss ball; staghorn ferns and other trailing plants.
The outside patio holds larger plants such as alocasia regal shield, a variegated ginger plant, elephant ears, canna lilies and lily of the valley.
Hertzler said it’s important for people to remember that plants are living things that grow as we do.
“They have rough days as we have rough days,” she said. “But I want people to realize it's totally doable to have plants. You could have an apartment full of plants, you just have to find the right plants. And you have to just realize how to care for them and you might kill a lot of plants realizing that but over time, you figure out things and it all makes sense.”