Greenhaus at Crisp: Beer garden to open in downtown Lynchburg this month

Ashley Kershner, executive director for the Downtown Lynchburg Association, said she is excited for the new addition to the growing downtown craft beer scene.

“This beautiful new space is one more reason to come downtown to eat, drink, and explore,” she said.

Bailey said there is no place in the city like downtown, which he said has created its own identity showcasing who Lynchburg is, and he hopes the Greenhaus will be a place that helps usher in new creativity downtown.

“Downtown is seeing a revival. It's like old glory days before people made the exodus to the suburbs,” he said. “These things are happening. There's some sort of creative force, something different is happening on a mom-and-pop level downtown. So you're not a real city until you have that.”

Greenhaus' menu will feature German fare, snack foods and a special Vietnamese bánh mì sandwich – a baguette sandwich with roasted pork, cucumbers cilantro, sweet pickle, garlic aioli and siracha sauce.

“So it has the sugar, the acid, the salt, the fat and the crunch and the heat. It’s like a flavor bomb,” Bailey said. “It's a really special sandwich."

There also will be brunch on the weekends and a copycat Chick-fil-A sandwich.