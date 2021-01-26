Ground broken for construction at Old Bedford Middle School campus

BEDFORD — A year after a devastating fire burned the old Bedford Middle School, ground was broken on the property to mark the start of construction in the next step toward converting the historic campus’s buildings to new use.
The groundbreaking coincided with the day Daniel Flint, who is charged with arson in connection with the Jan. 23, 2020 fire, was scheduled to stand trial for the incident, but his trial was continued to a later date.
"It’s really thrilling to be here today, considering what’s happened at this building," said developer Dave McCormack, president of Petersburg-based Waukeshaw Development Inc. "To be part of the new life of this thing is a huge honor."
The old middle school building, built in 1930, will feature 60 apartment units. The “Old Yellow” building, constructed around 1912, will be converted into a 30-room boutique hotel called “Cardinal Rule,” McCormack announced Monday.
The existing gymnasium, cafeteria and sport field hold potential for other purposes, Waukeshaw said in a news release. The gymnasium building will likely be used as a community center with a variety of purposes, and the cafeteria building could become a "business incubator," or a space to host extension education classes — such as gardening, business workshops and other practical courses not always found in academic settings — bringing something marketable and profitable to the town while aiming to preserve a rich piece of local history.
The auditorium in the old middle school, a beloved fixture of the community for decades, was ravaged by last year’s fire. Before the fire, McCormack intended to keep and restore the auditorium, and continue to let it be used for various community events. After assessing the damage from the fire, McCormack said the auditorium was too structurally damaged to salvage, and the space was not efficient enough to be worth reconstructing and see a good return on investment.
Instead of the auditorium, 10 additional apartment units were added to the plan to fill the space, bringing the total number of units from the original 50 to 60.
McCormack said he intends to maintain the original façade of the buildings, working with the Department of Historic Resources), as the campus is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Construction will take at least 18 months to complete, Waukeshaw said. Crews will be on site within two weeks to begin working on Old Yellow.
Mayor Tim Black called the old Bedford Middle School campus part of the fabric of Bedford’s history and expressed his support for the project. He also thanked the Town of Bedford's first responders who worked to extinguish the fire a year ago and the town’s community at large for their support during a trying event.
"There have been many twists and turns along the path to today’s milestone event. There have been setbacks that could have easily derailed the project, and perhaps deterred a community of lesser character," said Town Manager Bart Warner. "We move forward today with great hope and optimism and with the expectation that the new chapter in the life of this property will have a positive effect on the overall history of Bedford which is yet to be written."
Waukeshaw Development’s other Bedford projects include Bedford Lofts, completed in 2015, and Beale’s Beer in 2017. The company is redeveloping other historic structures across Virginia, including the former Phelps Road school in Amherst County and transforming an old mill into a brewery. Waukeshaw also purchased the Winton golf course and country club in northern Amherst County, now known as Winton Farm, in 2019 and intends to reuse some of the historic structures there.
Photos: Fire at former Bedford Middle School
Firefighters battled a large fire at the former Bedford Middle School on Longwood Avenue in Bedford on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
**working fire** 503 Longwood Avenue. Fire showing from the two-story vacant building. pic.twitter.com/Lv17IRnWOF— Bedford Fire Dept (@Bedford_FD) January 23, 2020
