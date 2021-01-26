Ground broken for construction at Old Bedford Middle School campus

The auditorium in the old middle school, a beloved fixture of the community for decades, was ravaged by last year’s fire. Before the fire, McCormack intended to keep and restore the auditorium, and continue to let it be used for various community events. After assessing the damage from the fire, McCormack said the auditorium was too structurally damaged to salvage, and the space was not efficient enough to be worth reconstructing and see a good return on investment.

Instead of the auditorium, 10 additional apartment units were added to the plan to fill the space, bringing the total number of units from the original 50 to 60.

McCormack said he intends to maintain the original façade of the buildings, working with the Department of Historic Resources), as the campus is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Construction will take at least 18 months to complete, Waukeshaw said. Crews will be on site within two weeks to begin working on Old Yellow.

Mayor Tim Black called the old Bedford Middle School campus part of the fabric of Bedford’s history and expressed his support for the project. He also thanked the Town of Bedford's first responders who worked to extinguish the fire a year ago and the town’s community at large for their support during a trying event.