Group of teenagers build water monitoring systems for area creeks, streams

The public has access to see exactly what the water quality is in area streams and creeks — thanks to a group of high school students.
A group of eight students, ranging in age from 13 to 16 years old, participated in a Vector Space camp, called EnviroDIY, which was held July 19 to 23.
Partnering with the city’s Water Resources Department, the students were tasked with creating and installing four stream monitoring systems that now are located in the Sandusky, Hollins Mill and Blackwater Creek areas.
The monitors measure the temperature of the water as well as its height and conductivity, which relates to the water’s salinity.
During the camp, students learned about water data and its uses, Arduino programming, water data instrumentation and collection, map reading and environmental importance, basic electronics, batteries and solar power systems, making a waterproof enclosure and stand, and station installation and maintenance.
Though students were out at the streams during the week, some time was spent inside the makerspace at Vector Space on 5th Street doing programming, welding and using the woodshop to build the installation posts for the monitoring stations.
“It was such a wide range of skills that they got to practice and use,” Vector Space Executive Director Elise Spontarelli said. “One thing we try to do at Vector Space is take kids who might be interested in one thing, and then introduce them to new skills or new areas that they might not have thought about before.”
The funding for the program materials came from a grant received in April 2020 from eeBlue, an environmental and science literacy grant from the North American Association for Environmental Education and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Mason Gallagher, 16, said he chose to participate in the EnviroDIY camp because it looked interesting and would be good for the environment.
“During the camp we learned the basics of coding, we did welding and soldering when building the water monitors,” he said. “We also learned a lot about Lynchburg‘s water ecosystem and water shed and the importance of water quality.”
Gallagher said he liked using technology to better the environment and keep Lynchburg’s water clean.
“Vector Space is a really fun place to learn and do cool projects,” he said.
The students added sensors to the monitors that collect water data and the public can now view online and track.
The stations have a small, tablet-sized solar-powered panel on the top of a waterproof, watertight box with a computer inside that students built.
“Water Resources have no idea what’s going on in the creeks if they don’t have the systems out there,” Spontarelli said. “The point of the collaboration was Water Resources was saying we need this data but also wanted to engage youth in why this is important.”
Spontarelli said there’s potential in the future to add more sensors.
“These are sort of like the first three basic measurements that Water Resources needs and then they can go in and edit them or add different sensors or if there’s a concern about a certain chemical in the water then they can test those things as well,” she said.
Nancy Lilly, stormwater outreach coordinator at Water Resources, said the partnership was an idea to introduce students to both the coding side of a project and the environmental importance of monitoring and data collections.
“So it’s a pretty cool way for our department to partner with that fabulous nonprofit,” she said.
With the public now able to view what’s happening in the creeks and rivers, Lilly said it’s a great opportunity for other educators to check out the data.
“We’re hoping to have a lot more opportunities for people of all ages to volunteer with us and contribute in the future so that’s something that people can look out for if this sparks their curiosity,” she said.
Vector Space works to get students engaged in real-world issues and real-world problem solving, she said.
“So this was not just an exercise in measuring water, which they did on day one but then they took that and they are collecting real-world data,” she said.
Lilly said the project was special because it was entirely created by high schoolers who legitimately contributed to society.
“This was a very real project. It’s not something that I fabricated just for them to play pretend,” she said. “They’re high school students who were perfectly capable of actively completing the tasks that we gave to them. And we just gave them the tools so it’s a pretty empowering camp for them, and it was not easy. So it’s a pretty epic contribution to the future of watershed education in Lynchburg in my humble opinion.”
The students also talked about why water quality matters and where clean water comes from. Students even took a trip to the water treatment plant.
“What was really inspiring is that these kids were super interested in this and I feel like this next generation is really geared up and passionate about making a positive eco impact,” Spontarelli said.