Group splits from Renaissance Theatre Company to form Commerce Street Theater

Lynchburg may be seeing an expansion of its entertainment and arts scene with the introduction of Commerce Street Theater, an upstart theater group stemming from the Renaissance Theatre Company.
Renaissance Theatre Company, one of the longest-standing community theater groups in Lynchburg, announced a new partnership with Lynchburg Parks and Recreation in July, when it revealed it was moving operations to the Miller Park Center, leaving its long-time location on Commerce Street downtown.
Financial hardship brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and the theater’s closure was a driving force in the organization’s decision to find a new location, in addition to the space’s small size. The intimate black-box style theater seats about 80 individuals normally, but with social distancing requirements limiting capacity to 50% or less, Renaissance Theatre Company said it would not be able to sell enough tickets to make up revenue shortfalls and remain viable.
Some members of the organization did not want to give up on the Commerce Street location. Determined to try and keep a presence at the traditional venue where they had been for over two decades, a small group of former Renaissance Theatre Company members parted ways with the organization with the intention of starting a new theater group in the space.
"There's no other space like it in the whole area," said Pamela Nowell, board advisory member who helped start Renaissance Theatre Company with her husband, Tom Nowell.
The new group, which formally announced itself on Facebook Aug. 16, is called Commerce Street Theater.
“When the Renaissance board made the decision to move, we just thought, ‘We're not ready to let this space go.’ We want to keep it going, and this was the only way we could think of to do that,” said Bill Bodine, board chair of Commerce Street Theater company.
Tom and Pamela Nowell, two founding members of Renaissance Theatre Company, helped spearhead the movement. Bodine, a 20-year veteran of Renaissance Theatre Company where he usually worked as an actor, followed the Nowells in the endeavor to keep entertainment going on Commerce Street.
The Nowells said they were contacted by many in their audience who were concerned over news of Renaissance Theatre Company moving locations, and have received much support from them as Commerce Street Theater gets on its feet. Nostalgia abounds for numerous individuals both as audience members and participants, the Nowells said, and they are glad to have the chance to continue in their traditional location.
A steering committee of seven individuals met Wednesday night to create a board and discuss steps for moving forward.
Commerce Street Theater has applied for a 501(c)(3) status as a nonprofit organization and will function as a community theater group, Bodine said. Members of the new group hope to expand beyond plays alone.
“We may have a comedy night, or some music,” Bodine said. Commerce Street Theater is also eyeing video projects while it waits out the coronavirus pandemic.
“We certainly wish them well,” Carter said.
In hopes of helping Commerce Street Theatre group get on its feet, Carter said Renaissance Theatre Company is helping loan theatrical seating to the upstart, about a $6,000 value.
“We want to support people, and we want a positive future for everybody,” Carter said.
While parting is never easy, Carter and Bodine said they hope to find a new beginning within an end.
Carter said she hopes Commerce Street Theatre’s formation will succeed and expand Lynchburg’s entertainment scene, resulting in something positive for everyone involved by offering audiences and artists more opportunities.
“What we have is a lot of passion and commitment. That will get us a long way, we hope,” Bodine said. “We’re excited.”
