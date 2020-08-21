Group splits from Renaissance Theatre Company to form Commerce Street Theater

Lynchburg may be seeing an expansion of its entertainment and arts scene with the introduction of Commerce Street Theater, an upstart theater group stemming from the Renaissance Theatre Company.

Renaissance Theatre Company, one of the longest-standing community theater groups in Lynchburg, announced a new partnership with Lynchburg Parks and Recreation in July, when it revealed it was moving operations to the Miller Park Center, leaving its long-time location on Commerce Street downtown.

Financial hardship brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and the theater’s closure was a driving force in the organization’s decision to find a new location, in addition to the space’s small size. The intimate black-box style theater seats about 80 individuals normally, but with social distancing requirements limiting capacity to 50% or less, Renaissance Theatre Company said it would not be able to sell enough tickets to make up revenue shortfalls and remain viable.

Some members of the organization did not want to give up on the Commerce Street location. Determined to try and keep a presence at the traditional venue where they had been for over two decades, a small group of former Renaissance Theatre Company members parted ways with the organization with the intention of starting a new theater group in the space.