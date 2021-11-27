 Skip to main content
Growth of Lynchburg nonprofit clinics prompt leadership changes
With the Free Clinic of Central Virginia’s CEO resigning next month to focus on leading Community Access Network, the clinic will be searching for a new CEO.

Christina Delzingaro took the helm at the Free Clinic in 2014, replacing Bob Barlow after he retired. Since then, the number of patients served there has doubled and the clinic has expanded to offer dental and behavioral health care, she stated in a news release.

Delzingaro also oversaw renovation of the downtown office, expansion to a satellite office in the town of Bedford, acceptance of Medicaid patients and working in tandem with the Community Access Network.

Community Access Network, or CAN, started in 2014 as a collaborative effort between the Free Clinic and other health partners in Lynchburg, and Delzingaro became its CEO soon after.

Growth of both clinics, which aim to provide comprehensive care for uninsured and underserved patients in Lynchburg, “has necessitated separate chief executive positions for each,” she wrote in the release. Her resignation is effective Dec. 6.

Jen Kilgore Webb, who has worked as director of patient access, will take over as the Free Clinic’s interim CEO as it searches for a new leader, the release states. Delzingaro will keep working in a consultative role for a few months.

— Rachel Mahoney

