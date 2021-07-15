Hala Ayala, candidate for Lieutenant Governor, visits Seven Oaks Farm in Campbell County

Hala Ayala, the Democratic party candidate for Lieutenant Governor in Virginia, took to the campaign trail on Thursday to visit Seven Oaks Farm in Campbell County.
Ayala, who currently represents the 51st district in the Virginia House of Delegates, found significance in visiting the farm because of the lack of appreciation that the industry gets from people who don't see the work the farmers put in every day.
"You know they are providing milk to our community members, which seems far-fetched to the people that don’t have that experience, or know the hard work they put in to provide for our food supply chain," she said.
"They always tell us that politicians don’t come here that often, and so few of us do, but I think it’s very important to hear and experience especially coming to Carter’s farm today, it’s important," Ayala added.
Ayala, whose background is in cybersecurity, said that she is wanting to "learn things" through visiting farms like the one at Seven Oaks.
Seven Oaks is a family dairy farm in Campbell County that has been in the Elliott family for more than 100 years.
She toured the farm, fed calves, and even milked a cow. The experience helped her see the important role that local farms have in the food supply chain.
"Well I’ll say this, coming to the farm is enlightening," Ayala said. "I’m not from the farming community, and the things they have to do daily to provide us with food... from sun up to sundown, and the hours they give, definitely make you appreciate the work that our farmers do."
Ayala said that if she is elected as Lieutenant Governor, her and her administration will work hard to make life easier for the farming community by making sure their voices are heard in Richmond.
"That’s the goal, to uplift our farming community. Make sure they have the resources and tools and financial support that they need," she said. "We’ll continue to work hard to support our farmers, remove red tape, just as Governor Northam and Governor McAuliffe did… we definitely need to make sure to lift their voices as well."
Ayala will face off against former member of the Virginia House of Delegates, Republican Winsome Sears in the Nov. 2 Virginia general election.