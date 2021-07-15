Hala Ayala, candidate for Lieutenant Governor, visits Seven Oaks Farm in Campbell County

Hala Ayala, the Democratic party candidate for Lieutenant Governor in Virginia, took to the campaign trail on Thursday to visit Seven Oaks Farm in Campbell County.

Ayala, who currently represents the 51st district in the Virginia House of Delegates, found significance in visiting the farm because of the lack of appreciation that the industry gets from people who don't see the work the farmers put in every day.

"You know they are providing milk to our community members, which seems far-fetched to the people that don’t have that experience, or know the hard work they put in to provide for our food supply chain," she said.

"They always tell us that politicians don’t come here that often, and so few of us do, but I think it’s very important to hear and experience especially coming to Carter’s farm today, it’s important," Ayala added.

Ayala, whose background is in cybersecurity, said that she is wanting to "learn things" through visiting farms like the one at Seven Oaks.

Seven Oaks is a family dairy farm in Campbell County that has been in the Elliott family for more than 100 years.