BEDFORD — Halfway houses are no longer an allowed use in Bedford County’s Agricultural Village Center, AV, zoning district following the county board of supervisors’ unanimous approval Monday.

The board’s action came three months after a Galax-based company, Sobrius Curae, LLC, withdrew a special use permit application for a halfway house in Goode that drew heavy opposition from residents. After a May 2 public hearing before the Bedford County Planning Commission that drew more than 100 people and 20 speakers — all but two against it — the commission voted 4-2 to recommend denial to the supervisors.

Halfway house is a term for drug treatment facilities. The crux of opposition to the permit request by Sobrius was the operation’s planned location within a mile of Otter River Elementary School.

The Bedford County School Board formally opposed the permit in a letter to county officials prior to that May 2 hearing based on close proximity to the school. The company withdrew the permit more than week after the May 2 hearing before reaching the board of supervisors’ public hearing.

The board discussed restricting halfway houses to locations greater than five miles from a school or park before deciding to eliminate the use entirely in the AV district.

Halfway houses as a use are only allowed in three of 17 zoning districts via special use permit: outside of AV they are allowed in three commercial/industrial districts, according to county documents.

“I just don’t know where, I think, of all the AV locations, you would want one,” Mitchell told the board at a late June meeting. “This makes it very clean if you want to get [the use] out of the AV district.”

Sobrius Curea, LLC sought to establish the halfway house on Lowry Road on U.S. 221 that would offer a 30-day treatment program for 16 individuals trying to overcome substance abuse addictions.

A Sobrius representative said at the May 2 meeting the Galax-based operation has been running for just more than two years and its mission is to create a home environment and not an institution in providing care for those residents struggling to overcome addictions.

The elimination of the halfway house use from the AV district generated no discussion among the board and planning commission during a joint meeting Monday and no one addressed the matter during a public hearing. The commission voted unanimously to recommend doing away with the use in AV.

John Briscoe, a commissioner who represents the district the halfway house was planned in and voted against the permit based on citizens’ concerns, said during the vote he doesn’t want the door closed entirely on applicants bringing drug treatment facilities into a location that can work with “buy in” from the community, noting their need in the area.

The board also approved a zoning amendment Monday that defines “boarding house” as a single-family detached dwelling unit, or part thereof, in which lodging is provided by the owner who resides on the premises to three or more but less than nine boarders for 30 consecutive days or longer.

The board also amended the county’s permitted uses to list “guidance services” only by special use permit in the AV district; the use previously was a by-right use in that district, meaning the zoning change brings more scrutiny in the review process.