The developer of a new first-class hotel in Bedford on land close to the National D-Day Memorial announced Tuesday a Hampton Inn by Hilton is the hotel brand locating there.

Om Patel, of DDay Omstay LLC of Thaxton, the developer, said at Bedford Town Council’s meeting Tuesday the new hotel will include a large meeting room that long has been listed as a major need for the town.

“We are committed to investing up to or more than $13 million, depending on how inflation hits, into this ambitious project,” Patel said. “The hotel is not merely a building but an opportunity. … The first-class hotel we envision will thrive and give support to the local community. It will help restaurants, support local retail stores and local tourism.”

The hotel will add 18 jobs, he said.

Council unanimously approved rezoning Tuesday allowing the project to move forward, which the developer said is expected to start in January 2024.

The announcement of the Hilton brand is important for establishing a high-caliber hotel that will have national appeal to traveling visitors, according to a news release Wednesday from the town’s economic development office.

“We are very excited to have Hampton Inn by Hilton as part of our Bedford community,” Jonathan Buttram, chair of the Town Economic Development Authority (EDA) said. “This highly-respected, business-class hotel brand satisfies an important requirement in the Town EDA’s performance agreement and will provide accommodations needed by local businesses and tourism, all within walking distance from downtown.”

The EDA and council crafted incentives that would bring the hotel to a site closer to downtown to encourage activity in the central business district, the release said. Council’s rezoning to the B-2 commercial district will allow the hotel and possible supporting amenities, such as a restaurant, to locate on the site along Burks Hill Road and Tiger Trail, the release said.

Amit Patel, with DDay Omstay LLC, said in the release its collaboration with the town officials, Bedford County and other stakeholders ensures the project will not only meet the needs of the local businesses and tourism but also contribute to the revitalization of the downtown Bedford area.

“We are committed to delivering a hotel experience that embodies quality, comfort, and convenience, and we look forward to welcoming guests to this vibrant community in summer 2025,” Amit Patel said.

Mary Zirkle, the town’s director of planning and community development, has said the meeting space is a key component for the project that bridges a lack of such space in the town. Since its opening in June 2001, the D-Day Memorial has attracted visitors from around the world as a tourist attraction and the town also is situated near other draws such as Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, the Peaks of Otter and Smith Mountain Lake.

Mayor Tim Black said in the release the national brand hotel will provide a much-needed addition to the business community and excellent accommodations to visitors and travelers alike.

“We look forward to increased economic activity in the Town, as well as potential growth that may result from this investment in our community,” Black said. “Come visit us to see all that Bedford has to offer.”

Justin Faulconer (434) 473-2607 jfaulconer@newsadvance.com Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Justin Faulconer Follow Justin Faulconer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

false