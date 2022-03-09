Hand-Up Lodge in Lynchburg to permanently close this month

Hand Up Lodge, an emergency shelter located at 618 5th St., is set to close March 25.

The nonprofit Lynchburg Community Action Group (Lyn-CAG) has been managing the shelter for more than 30 years and had grown to serving up to 28 people daily.

Treney Tweedy, executive director at Lyn-CAG, said the shelter previously served men, women and children who could stay in the evenings and leave in the morning, but during COVID it became a 24/7 operation.

The 3,900-square-foot building dates back to 1850, and while there had been renovations over the years, with the number of people served the space was not conducive and had become tight, Tweedy said.

"So with that comes a change in need of the population being served, so you don't have space for partnerships to come on site to deliver services, and staff was really doing a tremendous job with the number they were serving over the years within that space,” she said.

Lyn-CAG staff had recently become aware of the needs and necessary updates of the building and found it to be inadequate.

Tweedy said the board looked at the organization’s core mission and how resources were appropriated.

Last month, Lyn-CAG notified the Central Virginia Continuum of Care (CVCoC) that it would be closing Hand-Up Lodge in 30 days.

CVCoC is a coalition of agencies, nonprofits, congregations and individuals working to end homelessness in central Virginia. The CVCoC is responsible for the homeless response system that meets the needs of persons experiencing homelessness in the City of Lynchburg and the Counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell.

Sarah Quarantotto, executive director of Miriam’s House and a board member for CVCoC, said the agency had no say in the closure and was given a 30-day notice.

“An average of 150 people experiencing homelessness in the Lynchburg community seek emergency shelter at the Hand-Up Lodge each year,” she said. “This closure will have a negative impact on our most vulnerable neighbors and on our community as a whole. The local homeless coalition, the Central Virginia Continuum of Care, is frantically working on a solution to prevent a dramatic increase in unsheltered homelessness in Lynchburg.”

Tweedy said Lyn-CAG is focusing its efforts mostly now on education through its Head Start program for ages 3 to 5 and their families, as well as through employment training, career services, homeownership counseling and financial literacy to help advance people out of poverty.

“That's been our responsibility since 1965, and as that agency in the city, we know it's important to assess the mission and assess how we have met the goal of our mission over the years. So we will still sit at the seat at the table with our community, and we know that there's a greater opportunity for collaboration because of the evolving and changing needs of the homeless population,” she said.

Tweedy said the ultimate goal is to find placement for those individuals, whether it's into their own housing or a group home, and the Lyn-CAG staff will continue to connect them with mental health and health resources.

“And sometimes it's just not enough that one staff or one organization can provide, so they have been continuing to do that and they will continue until March 25,” she said.

She said Lynchburg has always been a community that has pulled together to meet the needs of its people.

“So I know that going forward there is a greater opportunity to assess the needs of those persons who are living in homeless situations and those who want to be sheltered,” she said. “We do have that network. And there are some who choose not to be sheltered. So the closing of one lodge doesn't mean that everyone you see was pulled out of that lodge shelter situation.”

She said there are some who are chronically homeless and others who come into situational homelessness, but with the right resources and partnerships in place that can meet the needs, they are able to sustain themselves on their own.

“So I want everybody, I think, to look at this in a bigger, holistic way on how to you individually look at the concerns and the needs of the population and what are the best avenues and connectivity to put the resources right before them,” she said.

