Hazardous materials alert closed CVCC campus Thursday

Hazardous materials alert closed CVCC campus Thursday

Central Virginia Community College

Banners hang in the quad at Central Virginia Community College in Lynchburg on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

 Kendall Warner/The News & Advance

A chemical compound alert caused Central Virginia Community College to evacuate its campus Thursday and cancel evening in-person classes.

Campus police became aware of a “potential problem with the storage of a chemical compound” at about 11:55 a.m. Thursday and notified local officials in order to evaluate the issue, according to a news release from CVCC.

Facebook posts indicated that anyone in CVCC’s Framatome Technology Center was evacuated and both Campbell Hall and a parking lot were closed around that time.

All buildings on the main campus were closed and any in-person classes that evening were canceled “out of an abundance of caution,” the release states, but no one was injured from the incident and there were no leaks of any hazardous materials.

