Hazardous materials alert closed CVCC campus Thursday

A chemical compound alert caused Central Virginia Community College to evacuate its campus Thursday and cancel evening in-person classes.
Campus police became aware of a “potential problem with the storage of a chemical compound” at about 11:55 a.m. Thursday and notified local officials in order to evaluate the issue, according to a news release from CVCC.
Facebook posts indicated that anyone in CVCC’s Framatome Technology Center was evacuated and both Campbell Hall and a parking lot were closed around that time.
All buildings on the main campus were closed and any in-person classes that evening were canceled “out of an abundance of caution,” the release states, but no one was injured from the incident and there were no leaks of any hazardous materials.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Rachel Mahoney
Reporter
(434) 385-5554
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.