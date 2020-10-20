Hazardous waste collection for Lynchburg residents set for Oct. 24

The last household hazardous waste and electronic recycling collection of the year will be conducted 8 a.m. until noon Oct. 24 at the Concord Turnpike Convenience Center, 2525 Concord Turnpike in Lynchburg.

This collection will be conducted differently than normal due to COVID restrictions and is open to Lynchburg residents only.

Lynchburg’s Public Works Department will be operating this household hazardous waste collection as a free service for Lynchburg residents. Residents are asked to adhere to the following guidelines: wear a mask; present a valid photo ID; place small items in non-returnable containers in the rear most compartment of your vehicle; and remain in your vehicle and a Convenience Center employee or contractor will remove the item(s) from your vehicle.

For more information and a list of acceptable and non-acceptable items, visit www.lynchburgva.gov/hhw or call the Citizens First Information Center at 856-CITY (2489).

