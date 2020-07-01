LOVINGSTON — A Roanoke man at the head of a drug trafficking operation in Nelson County that involved 11 other individuals pleading guilty, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Nelson Circuit Court.
Peter Jelf Porter, 53, who is also known as Christopher Gause Delroy and Semour Maxwell, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of racketeering and one count of distributing more than 100 grams of methamphetamine in Nelson County from July 2017 until he was indicted in February 2019. A fourth charge was dropped because of the terms of the plea agreement.
Porter faces a minimum active sentence of 14 years' incarceration.
The 11 other individuals who have also pleaded guilty include Porter's son, Jafori Porter; Shawn Baker; D. Camm Ragland IV; Katina Wood; Jennifer Pearce; Michael Shawn Craig; William Sturm; Sandra Shifflett; Donny Sprouse Jr.; Josh Painter and William Wood, according to a news release from Nelson County Commonwealth's Attorney Daniel Rutherford.
According to Rutherford, Porter trafficked more than 10 kilograms of meth into Nelson County from Roanoke. From there, he would sell the drug to three people: Painter, Ragland and Baker, who would then sell to those in the lower levels of the network.
Porter's defense attorney Chuck Felmlee said in court the defense did not necessarily agree with the 10-kilogram figure presented by the commonwealth.
At the height of Porter's operation, which Rutherford said began to take off around winter of 2018, Porter would traffic as much as one pound of meth into Nelson County every week.
Jafori Porter also assisted in meth distribution and collection of drug debt at times.
Peter Porter was arrested on outstanding indictments upon his arrival to Miami, Florida, from Jamaica, where he is originally from, in February 2019 with assistance from the U.S. Marshals, the release states.
In court, Felmlee expressed gratitude the commonwealth had agreed to amend Peter Porter's charges, but he said he still felt a minimum 14 year sentence was harsh given Porter's cooperation and the fact he has no previous criminal record.
Peter Porter is currently being held in the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail and is awaiting a pre-sentencing report. His sentencing will take place in the fall of 2020, the release states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.