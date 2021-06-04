Head-on crash blocks part of Forest Road

A head-on collision between two vehicles has shut down Forest Road at the intersection of Goode Station Road and has injured at least one person.
Law enforcement officers are redirecting traffic and advising drivers to avoid the area.
Deputies with the Bedford County Sheriff's office on scene said Virginia State Police will be investigating the crash, which occurred around 2 p.m.
Rachel Mahoney
Reporter
(434) 385-5554
