Health district, Lynchburg City Schools to hold vaccination clinic

The Central Virginia Health District and Lynchburg City Schools will offer a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic at E.C. Glass High School from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday.

The clinic is open to the public and will offer first, second, additional primary and booster doses of all three vaccines at no cost to the public, according to a CVHD news release. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can be made at CVHD.org. The school is located at 2111 Memorial Avenue in Lynchburg.

The Moderna vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are available for anyone 18 and older. The Pfizer vaccine is available for anyone 5 and older. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18.

Anyone going for a second, third or booster dose must bring their vaccination card.

The health district also will host the following upcoming COVID-19 testing events at the Lynchburg Health Department at 307 Alleghany Avenue:

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10;

noon to 3 p.m. Wed., Feb. 16; and

noon to 3 p.m. Wed., Feb. 23.

Attendees will not need to leave their vehicles. Free rapid PCR tests will be used with results in 20 to 25 minutes, the health district said.