Health officials encourage vigilance as COVID-19 vaccinations become available to more Lynchburg-area citizens today

Centra Health officials are trying to expand community immunity with plans to get vaccines in patient arms by Friday.
The provider reported updated numbers at a Wednesday news conference, and the Central Virginia Health District, which encompasses Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, updated its website Wednesday to reflect that the area is now in the next phase of vaccinations.
Now vaccinations are available to frontline essential workers in certain sectors, those in certain enclosed group living situations such as jails and homeless shelters, adults with underlying medical conditions and anyone 65 years old or older.
That shift comes amid more and more deaths of COVID-19 patients: Centra officials said 42 hospital patients have died in the last two weeks and 10 of those have died since Monday.
The number of patients at Lynchburg General Hospital has notably declined since a record high last week, but Centra CEO Dr. Andy Mueller said the hospital expects an influx of patients in February, five weeks after Christmas and New Year's.
February, he said, will be a “really hard month.”
As of Wednesday, the hospital had 92 COVID-19 patients, 20 of them in ICU-level care and 14 of those 20 ICU patients on ventilators, according to Dr. Chris Lewis, Centra’s vice president of medical affairs.
That’s down from a peak of 133 patients on Jan. 13, when Lewis said the hospital and its staff were “extremely challenged.”
Part of that decline of patients is due to deaths: Lewis said the hospital has seen 225 COVID-19-related deaths thus far, up from 183 deaths about two weeks ago.
The COVID-19 death toll nationwide surpassed 400,000 people this week. Data from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated COVID-19 far surpassed heart disease and cancers last week as the leading cause of death among Americans, and projected daily deaths from the disease will peak on Feb. 1.
Given that the number of daily new cases in Lynchburg and surrounding counties has been at record highs for the past few weeks, Lewis said he’s concerned that could translate to a new peak of patient influx in the future.
Though vaccine rollout is bringing increased protection from the virus, he said, it doesn’t cancel out that risk.
“This is the time, if any, to double down on how we behave — this is not the time to stop masking and loosen up,” he said.
Centra’s hospitals remain vaccination sites for medical workers in the Phase 1a group only. Centra Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer Michael Elliott said the provider still wants to keep hospital traffic at a minimum.
Other clinics and locations with primary care providers that are part of Centra Medical Group have opened up Moderna vaccine availability to patients in the Phase 1b group, he said, namely people 65 years or older and anyone between 16 and 65 years old with conditions that put them at added risk.
Those patients can begin calling Centra’s hotline today at (434) 200-1225 to schedule vaccinations, and Elliott said Centra is looking to start that process by Friday.
With the area now officially in Phase 1b, other healthcare providers can start vaccinations on their patients, too.
Thus far, he said Centra has received vaccine doses for 9,850 people — 9,850 initial doses and 9,850 second doses, since both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are given in two rounds for maximum intended efficacy. Centra has distributed 9,010 of those doses largely to its own employees and health workers from other providers across its catchment area, which includes Farmville as well as the greater Lynchburg area.
The health district had reported a total of 10,352 administered doses of the vaccine as of late Tuesday, which includes 1,297 fully vaccinated individuals, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
Elliott said he’s still processing numbers to find the percentage of Centra’s caregivers who have declined the vaccine, now that all of them have had the opportunity. Some health providers have reported that around 50% of their workers have declined.
Mueller said many Centra workers who’ve declined seem to either be taking a “wait and see” approach to gauge the vaccine’s effects on those who have received it or have concerns about impacts on fertility that experts have said are unfounded. He pointed out that some vaccine recipients have conceived since immunization without side effects
Leftover vaccine supply from Phase 1a is what’s allowing the first round of 1b vaccinations, Mueller said. According to Wednesday’s update from CVHD, “significant wait time may occur until the supply of vaccine increases,” citing a large imbalance of vaccine supply from the federal government and demand from the state.