Health officials encourage vigilance as COVID-19 vaccinations become available to more Lynchburg-area citizens today

Other clinics and locations with primary care providers that are part of Centra Medical Group have opened up Moderna vaccine availability to patients in the Phase 1b group, he said, namely people 65 years or older and anyone between 16 and 65 years old with conditions that put them at added risk.

Those patients can begin calling Centra’s hotline today at (434) 200-1225 to schedule vaccinations, and Elliott said Centra is looking to start that process by Friday.

With the area now officially in Phase 1b, other healthcare providers can start vaccinations on their patients, too.

Thus far, he said Centra has received vaccine doses for 9,850 people — 9,850 initial doses and 9,850 second doses, since both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are given in two rounds for maximum intended efficacy. Centra has distributed 9,010 of those doses largely to its own employees and health workers from other providers across its catchment area, which includes Farmville as well as the greater Lynchburg area.

The health district had reported a total of 10,352 administered doses of the vaccine as of late Tuesday, which includes 1,297 fully vaccinated individuals, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.