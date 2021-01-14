 Skip to main content
HealthWorks acquired by PCHP

The regionally owned and operated health insurance provider Piedmont Community Health Plan has acquired ownership of HealthWorks from Centra, which also owns Piedmont.

HealthWorks, which provides occupational health care services and related programs to business clients, launched in 2009 as a joint venture between Centra and Lynchburg-based Scott Insurance and was entirely acquired by Centra in 2015. 

Clients of HealthWorks include Belvac, U.S. Pipe and Framatome, as well as municipal entities such as the city of Lynchburg and Bedford County.

Based in Lynchburg, Piedmont provides health insurance to more than 25,000 employers and individuals.

The acquisition won’t prompt any changes to existing programs, staffing or policies, according to a news release this week. Piedmont employs about 100 people and HealthWorks employs about 30.

Piedmont will pass along programs from HealthWorks to its members, which “will broaden the company’s health and wellness offerings, increase its competitiveness in the health insurance industry and support future growth,” the release states.

