HeART of Nelson hosts first Lovingston Street Festival

LOVINGSTON — Front Street was filled with vendors, artists and residents on Saturday as the HeART of Nelson Artisan Collective hosted the first Lovingston Street Festival, the culmination of several years’ work by the art organization.

Carla Quenneville, the collective’s president, said an event like Saturday is what the collective had in mind three years ago when it launched, aiming to promote local artistry.

“The HeART started about three years ago doing pop-ups, and whenever we could find a spot we would do a pop-up market. This first one that Christmas was successful, so we were like, ‘Oh, let’s keep going.’”

When the collective moved into its new storefront in 2020, Quenneville said, it started holding outdoor events, which eventually turned into the festival on Saturday.

“My heart is full. To see this street with so many merchants and customers — it’s just alive and bustling,” Quenneville said.

Live music filled the air on Saturday, as about two dozen vendors filled the block of Front Street between Main and Pleasant streets, with more than a couple hundred visitors flowing in throughout the day’s festivities.

The event showcased a variety of art vendors, most of whom were from Nelson County, from 3D printers to barn quilt artists to pocketbook designers.

Catherine Hauter, owner of PocketBuus, which sells pocketbooks made with book covers, is a frequent festival vendor and said Saturday’s event shows the excitement around art in Lovingston.

“I was so excited when the HeART of Nelson opened up because there’s a lot of artisan crafters and artists in this area, and it’s about time we promote them,” Hauter said.

Patricia Adkins, a lifelong Nelson County resident who creates barn quilts, said Saturday was the first festival where she’s ever sold her artwork, and she really enjoyed seeing other artists come together in her home county.

“I’ve seen a lot of people I know. I’ve enjoyed watching other artists too,” Adkins said. “I love seeing what other people can make and their art. I enjoy getting new things for my home, too.”

After putting in “months and months of work” toward the festival, which was originally set for Oct. 1, Hurricane Ian forced the collective into scramble mode, moving the festival to Saturday.

“I was really bummed,” Quenneville said.

“But this is pretty sweet,” she said with a huge smile, admiring the crowd Saturday. “This is a cherry on top.”

With the first street festival in the books as a success, Quenneville said the collective is already working on its next event, a festival that will run in conjunction with the county’s Christmas parade on Dec. 10.

To find out more about the HeART of Nelson Art Collective and its Christmas festival, visit the group’s Facebook page at facebook.com/heartofnelsonartisancollective.