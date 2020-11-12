Heavy rain in Lynchburg area leads to rescues, floods, shutdown of Brookneal water plant

The News & Advance

More rain soaked the Lynchburg region Thursday after a record-setting downpour Wednesday, leading to more flooded roads and parks, rising creeks and streams, a few swiftwater rescues and even the shutdown of a water treatment plant in a town in Campbell County.

Crews were called to a few swiftwater rescues in Appomattox County after cars were swept away in flooded roads. Appomattox Fire Department Chief Jonathan Garrett said it was the most significant flooding event in the county he’s seen in his 13 years with the department.

Between 8 and 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, he said his department and the Concord Volunteer Fire Department responded to five swiftwater rescue calls, and U.S. 460 was blocked off in three different places because of floodwaters.

Workers rescued a total of seven people who were trapped in or on top of vehicles stuck in water, many of them traveling back roads that see significant traffic, Garrett said.

“It was really spread out, honestly, from one side of the county to the other,” he said.

No one was injured or required hospitalization, he added. Two of the vehicles involved in the rescues washed away and two others stalled in the water, but each one was located and recovered Thursday.