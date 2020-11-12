Heavy rain in Lynchburg area leads to rescues, floods, shutdown of Brookneal water plant

The News & Advance
More rain soaked the Lynchburg region Thursday after a record-setting downpour Wednesday, leading to more flooded roads and parks, rising creeks and streams, a few swiftwater rescues and even the shutdown of a water treatment plant in a town in Campbell County.
Crews were called to a few swiftwater rescues in Appomattox County after cars were swept away in flooded roads. Appomattox Fire Department Chief Jonathan Garrett said it was the most significant flooding event in the county he’s seen in his 13 years with the department.
Between 8 and 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, he said his department and the Concord Volunteer Fire Department responded to five swiftwater rescue calls, and U.S. 460 was blocked off in three different places because of floodwaters.
Workers rescued a total of seven people who were trapped in or on top of vehicles stuck in water, many of them traveling back roads that see significant traffic, Garrett said.
“It was really spread out, honestly, from one side of the county to the other,” he said.
No one was injured or required hospitalization, he added. Two of the vehicles involved in the rescues washed away and two others stalled in the water, but each one was located and recovered Thursday.
“Normally the sections of water flood from a few inches to a couple of feet maybe at the most,” he said. “But last night [Wednesday] in places I‘d say it was over eight to 10 feet deep.”
In comparison, he said, Appomattox County rescue workers responded to one call in August 2018 — when floods damaged several spots throughout the Lynchburg area — after which they were able to assist other localities that were hit harder.
By Thursday morning, he said, things had calmed down quite a bit but several roads remained closed throughout the day. Appomattox County Public Schools are closed today because of the flooding.
Abbey Johnston, deputy chief of operations with Bedford County Fire & Rescue, said there weren’t any calls for services or rescues following the rain. Several creeks in different parts of the county have flooded and blocked roads and a few minor mudslides have been marked with cones.
While alternative routes to avoid traveling roads with standing water might mean a significantly longer trip, Johnston said, “it’s just not worth it” to try and drive through. Anyone noticing a flooded road can call 911 to alert officials, she added.
Campbell County Public Safety reported in an advisory notice that most county roads seemed passable Thursday. Data from the National Weather Service indicated the Staunton River around Brookneal surpassed the major flood stage of 30 feet Thursday and was expected to recede into the evening.
Neither Lynchburg nor Amherst County responded to any calls for service because of the heavy rains, according to Lynchburg Fire Department Battalion Chief Robert Lipscomb and Amherst County Director of Public Safety Sam Bryant. Bryant said a bridge on Dug Hill Road washed out Wednesday.
Brookneal water treatment plant shuts down
As heavy rain continued Thursday, Campbell County Public Safety said in a statement the National Weather Service reported the Staunton River in Brookneal would be at “major flood level” by 1 p.m., remaining there through at least midnight. The Staunton River might stay at flood level through Saturday, the statement said.
Support Local Journalism
Brookneal’s water treatment plant at 421 Juniper Cliff Road was flooded, according to Campbell County Public Safety and Bobbie Waller, town of Brookneal clerk and treasurer.
Brookneal Town Manager Russell Thurston said such flooding has not been seen in town for at least 35 years.
“This is an extreme rarity,” Thurston said. “We’ve had record years of rainfall the past two years, but this is epic flooding here in Brookneal.”
Brookneal’s water treatment plant has about 650 connections, Thurston said. Approximately 100,000 to 120,000 gallons of water is typically produced and consumed per day. When the plant shut down Thursday after being flooded, the water tank was about two-thirds full, he said.
Public water from Brookneal’s water treatment plant is not contaminated, Waller and Thurston said, but connected residents were advised to use water sparingly until further notice. It might take up to two days to start producing treated water again, as the facility will have to be sanitized and the water tested. Damage at the facility also must be assessed.
Thurston said the greatest concern is for the electrical pumps and motors at the water treatment plant, which were submerged Thursday afternoon under about four feet of water. This equipment, he said, is expensive and difficult to procure if replacements are needed. The town will know whether electrical equipment needs to be replaced by the weekend, Thurston said, when floodwater levels are expected to drop.
Thurston said Brookneal is prepared to work with its public works department and the state, if needed, to ensure residents continue having clean water until the plant is operational.
Updates to the Brookneal water treatment plant situation may be followed on the Town of Brookneal Facebook page and the town website, Waller said.
Smith Mountain Lake to top full pond
Appalachian Power Company, which operates the Smith Mountain Project hydroelectric facility, said in a news release the Smith Mountain Reservoir was expected to exceed its full pond level by 4 feet early this morning.
Normal full pond elevation at Smith Mountain Lake is 795 feet, APCo said in the release. The projected elevation for today is 799 feet based on information from the National Weather Service.
Area residents were advised by APCo to secure floating docks, watercraft and other vulnerable outdoor items.
College Lake dam fine, despite deluge
Water roared through College Lake dam on Wednesday and Thursday but city officials said it wasn’t at a high risk of failing as in 2018, when about 150 residents downstream along Blackwater Creek were urged to evacuate but the dam ultimately held.
Work on the Lakeside Drive project over Blackwater Creek, required to remove the College Lake dam, was put on pause because of the flooding. English Construction, the contractor hired for the project, was slated to start installing pier foundations this week for the bridge, but both locations were underwater Thursday.
A spokesperson from the contractor said they don’t expect any long-term delays from the flooding.
According to the National Weather Service, the city of Lynchburg received a record amount of daily rainfall Wednesday. With 3.4 inches of precipitation recorded at the Lynchburg Regional Airport, the previous record for Nov. 11 of 2.81 inches recorded in 2009 was broken.
Another inch of rain was recorded Thursday, according to unofficial measurements from the weather service.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.