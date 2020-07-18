'Here for a reason': Local ice skater aims to inspire with her story of overcoming struggles of cystic fibrosis

“… It just took one time of me getting back out on the ice; I just knew that I was home.”

‘Here for a reason’

Megan Rowe, a fellow skater who had practiced at rinks in the region with Johnson in the past, followed Johnson’s story as it played out in real time on social media. During the months Rowe was forced to skate without her friend, she learned, from a distance, about Johnson’s intense struggles.

“To be honest, it sounded really bad,” Rowe said. “I did not expect that she was going to return to skating.”

Yet Johnson showed up again, with renewed vigor for the sport she loves, carrying with her a positivity that radiates.

As the two have continued to skate, Rowe has seen Johnson hold others up. Johnson coaches kids in the sport and plans to do so for the rest of her life. Rowe also has seen her advocate for skaters with disabilities in front of U.S. Figure Skating, the organization they’re both part of.

So when the group put out a call for nominees for its “Get Up” program, which designates ambassadors who’ve stood out in showing resolve in the face of significant challenges, Rowe knew exactly who she’d nominate.