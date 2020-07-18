'Here for a reason': Local ice skater aims to inspire with her story of overcoming struggles of cystic fibrosis

In her 23 years, Anna Johnson hasn’t ever had an issue identifying or pursuing goals.
After seeing figure skaters Michelle Kwan and Sarah Hughes compete in the Olympics in 2002, she knew she wanted to lace up her own pair of skates and step onto the ice to experience the activity herself.
“This is scary,” Johnson remembered thinking as a young girl. “I’m gonna learn how to do it.”
About a decade later, she was on the cusp of qualifying for nationals in solo ice dancing.
As a kid, if you told Johnson she couldn’t do something, “she definitely wanted to do it all the more,” her mom, Nancy Johnson, explained.
And when she was a teenager and continued to experience issues with her lungs and digestion — and after multiple doctors told her she was fine, only identifying and treating passing ailments — Anna Johnson set out to find a cause, some concrete reason for the multiple maladies.
One after the other, she knocked possible diagnoses off the list until only one remained: cystic fibrosis.
“I just remember sitting at my laptop with tears streaming down my face,” Johnson said, recalling the punch delivered by those two words.
Johnson, who spent much of her childhood in Appomattox and now lives part-time in Amherst, made yet another trip to the doctor, this time armed with new information.
Johnson relayed her research results to her doctor and asked to be tested for the genetic disease.
“She looked back at me and said, ‘I think you might be right,’” Johnson said.
Months later, as her health continued to deteriorate, Johnson officially found the answer that had eluded her and others for years.
Her hypothesis was right.
A 19-year-old at the time, Johnson was given the cystic fibrosis diagnosis normally handed down much earlier in life. According to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, of the more than 30,000 people in the United States with CF listed in the organization’s registry in 2018, the average age at diagnosis was 4.2 years old.
As Anna and her family heard the news, there wasn’t much time for reflection or reaction, Nancy Johnson recalled, because “we had reached a crisis point” with Anna’s health.
And before things got better, they got worse — much worse.
‘It was hell’
By the time her referral appointment at the University of Virginia Health System’s Adult Cystic Fibrosis Clinic rolled around, Anna Johnson couldn’t keep anything down. Immediately she was admitted to the hospital.
Johnson’s particular form of CF is especially rare, she said, with only a handful of patients worldwide diagnosed with her genetic mutation. More than 2,500 mutations of the defective CF-causing gene have been described, according to the Johns Hopkins Cystic Fibrosis Center.
Lung issues that typically are most associated with CF patients affect her, but Johnson’s cystic fibrosis led to severe problems in other organs at the time.
Inflammation in her pancreas turned into chronic pancreatitis. Her colon completely stopped working at one point, and she dealt with kidney and liver failure.
Treatments helped some, but solutions proved to be fleeting. An unexpectedly long hospital stay, which Johnson remembers as “probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever experienced,” followed for an abdominal surgery.
The procedure, had it gone as planned, would have required a two-night stay. But she was there for two weeks, and eventually endured four total surgeries.
Along the way, she contracted pneumonia, and part of her bowel started dying. Those days also brought with them unprecedented pain, Johnson said, no pain meds seemed to even touch.
“It was hell,” she said.
Getting up
As an ice skater, Johnson has fallen multiple times. Bone disease, which, in hindsight, also seemed to be an effect of the cystic fibrosis, contributed to a broken sacrum years earlier.
But then, and on the other occasions when she hit the ice, she got up.
That toughness translated to Johnson’s life outside the rink — where she had every reason to lie on the mat.
“She has never given up,” Nancy Johnson said. “She has always been incredibly resilient through all of this.”
Cystic fibrosis relegated Anna Johnson to a hospital bed for 150 days all told. During those stints, she turned that bed into a workspace, completing online college classes and obtaining both a bachelor’s degree and naturopathic doctor degree.
She completed finals online the same week she had surgery, entering elite company. According to the CF Foundation, in 2018, less than 7% of patients in the CF registry had obtained a master’s or doctoral-level degree.
Eventually, Johnson’s series of surgeries offered relief and got her on a path to better health, the path that was unfamiliar to Johnson in her earlier years. She still deals with the effects of CF, particularly hypoglycemia, chronic electrolyte imbalance and some breathing issues, but she’s in control of her health in a way she wasn’t before.
Within a few months of her discharge after surgeries last year, Johnson headed back to the place she loves, where she could process the emotional aftermath of the ordeal her body had endured.
“I just knew that even if I couldn’t really skate, just being out there would be really good for me,” she said.
“… It just took one time of me getting back out on the ice; I just knew that I was home.”
‘Here for a reason’
Megan Rowe, a fellow skater who had practiced at rinks in the region with Johnson in the past, followed Johnson’s story as it played out in real time on social media. During the months Rowe was forced to skate without her friend, she learned, from a distance, about Johnson’s intense struggles.
“To be honest, it sounded really bad,” Rowe said. “I did not expect that she was going to return to skating.”
Yet Johnson showed up again, with renewed vigor for the sport she loves, carrying with her a positivity that radiates.
As the two have continued to skate, Rowe has seen Johnson hold others up. Johnson coaches kids in the sport and plans to do so for the rest of her life. Rowe also has seen her advocate for skaters with disabilities in front of U.S. Figure Skating, the organization they’re both part of.
So when the group put out a call for nominees for its “Get Up” program, which designates ambassadors who’ve stood out in showing resolve in the face of significant challenges, Rowe knew exactly who she’d nominate.
“Out of everyone I know, everyone who skates, she does that more than anyone,” Rowe said of Johnson. “She makes me want to be a better person and skater. She has no idea how many [of my own] struggles her words or her presence have helped me through.”
Jordan Hoyt, a marketing manager with U.S. Figure Skating, said the organization received about 250 nominations this year. Through a “very emotional” process at headquarters, organization officials narrowed down the list. Johnson’s story slid through multiple rounds of painstaking edits until she was one of the final eight.
Her story, Hoyt said, is “so inspiring.”
Hoyt and her colleagues saw Johnson’s story come across their desks multiple times, as multiple people nominated Johnson to be an ambassador; Hoyt explained Johnson “definitely had one of the [highest amounts of] nominations.”
Johnson’s saga, like her programs on the ice, contains twists and turns. Good days, bad days, awful days, all filled with a whirlwind of feelings.
Hearing the news from the skating organization that her story of perseverance would be proclaimed nationally went down as one of the better moments. It, like other days in her journey, came with its own set of emotions.
“I just cried,” Johnson said of her response.
Not everyone would be brave enough to get up or to continue trudging through such extraordinary struggles as Johnson has, Hoyt said, and not everyone would be courageous enough to share a story that includes such pain.
Johnson, though, has found beauty in her suffering. Struggles bring us “to our knees, to the end of ourselves and to the beginning of him,” she said, explaining how her journey has strengthened her faith in a God who “has me here for a reason.”
“This is not a mistake,” Johnson added. “[I want to] encourage people that no matter what life throws at you, you can use it, and you can get up from it. You can inspire countless people with your story.
“Just maybe, someone that is going through a really, really hard time in their own life and feels like they have to give up their dreams [can] read my story and see there is still hope. There is always hope.”
Emily Brown covers the Hillcats, ODAC and high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5529.
