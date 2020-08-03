Heritage High graduate creates program for veteran support at Duke University

“The military is a pretty diverse population. We had people who joined that came from middle class, upper class, other who joined because they had no other option, who joined because they were escaping tough and challenging home lives,” Nilles said. “Having an appreciation for diversity started while growing up in Lynchburg.”

Nilles said he still remembers the high school teachers that helped shape him — challenging him to think critically, and even having conversations about potentially joining the service, as he headed off to college.

After leaving the army in 2018, Nilles went to Duke University to earn his Master of Business Administration and now lives in Raleigh working as a product manager at IBM.

This year, Nilles was awarded the Alan D. Schwartz Award for Mentorship at Duke University, where he created a mentorship program designed to help veterans acclimate to civilian life.

James Horne, a fellow veteran who studied alongside Nilles in the MBA program at the Duke Fuqua School of Business, warned that Nilles would try to downplay his accomplishments.

“He told me some of the stories,” Horne said. “Situations where he had to land his plane with one wheel on a roof, where one false move means there’s your rotor in the side of a mountain.”