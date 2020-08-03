Heritage High graduate creates program for veteran support at Duke University

It’s a tough transition from active duty to civilian life, and Matt Nilles knows that as well as anybody.
In his 11 years of service, Nilles, 36, did a little bit of everything as an Army helicopter pilot.
During multiple deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, and time spent stationed in Germany, Nilles flew Black Hawk helicopters, running missions that ranged from flying cargo, transporting VIPs and, as he puts it, “capturing bad guys.”
For six years, he served in the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, a highly competitive special operations force of the United States Army, also known as the Night Stalkers.
But when it comes down to it, Nilles said his proudest moments were among the 12 months he spent in command of a training company, helping new special-ops pilots learn the ropes.
“Flying is as cool as people think it is, and solving national security challenges is incredibly rewarding, but the thing that I really remember is making an impact on the people I work with,” Nilles said.
A Heritage High School graduate, Nilles said growing up in Lynchburg is what helped him to get to where he is now. At school and on sports teams, he was a part of a larger community, which gave him experiences he would carry on with him to the military.
“The military is a pretty diverse population. We had people who joined that came from middle class, upper class, other who joined because they had no other option, who joined because they were escaping tough and challenging home lives,” Nilles said. “Having an appreciation for diversity started while growing up in Lynchburg.”
Nilles said he still remembers the high school teachers that helped shape him — challenging him to think critically, and even having conversations about potentially joining the service, as he headed off to college.
After leaving the army in 2018, Nilles went to Duke University to earn his Master of Business Administration and now lives in Raleigh working as a product manager at IBM.
This year, Nilles was awarded the Alan D. Schwartz Award for Mentorship at Duke University, where he created a mentorship program designed to help veterans acclimate to civilian life.
James Horne, a fellow veteran who studied alongside Nilles in the MBA program at the Duke Fuqua School of Business, warned that Nilles would try to downplay his accomplishments.
“He told me some of the stories,” Horne said. “Situations where he had to land his plane with one wheel on a roof, where one false move means there’s your rotor in the side of a mountain.”
But at the end of the day, said Horne, Nilles was the kind of guy who never made it about him.
Both members of the Duke Armed Forces Association, Horne could remember the moment Nilles decided there needed to be a change.
“Matt saw a big, big problem with the mentorship that was going on. Everyone was there for each other, but it lacked a structured mentorship,” Horne said. “Guys come out of the military and they don’t know the terminology, the framework. They might feel embarrassed to ask questions.”
Nilles developed a program pairing first-year veterans in the MBA program with more seasoned MBA students and vets, offering panels as well as one-on-one opportunities, culminating in a mock-interview “super-day,” where veterans ran through a series of back-to-back interviews, helping them build resilience and hands-on experience.
Nilles said while the program helped students gain industry experience, its most important function was to teach veterans how to tell their story. Learning how to translate experiences and skills into civilian life is crucial, said Nilles.
“Often, the people trying to understand don’t have any context; it’s challenging,” Nilles said. “We want to share those experiences … there was an opportunity to help people who go to Duke to do it in a more intimate way.”
He recalled working with the training company, and one pilot he mentored who was involved in multiple aircraft accidents. The third time it happened, Nilles said, people were expecting him to recommend the pilot be dropped from the program.
Nilles said they had a conversation instead, and he advocated for him to get another chance, even telling him about his own aircraft mishaps — a rooftop insertion gone wrong.
“I told him I had confidence in him, and to get back out there, and that’s what he did,” Nilles said. “Last time I checked he’s still in the organization. That’s what I remember most — helping others and building a team.”
Through the program at Duke, he created a way for veterans to advocate for one another and build a support system, figuring out a path forward.
Nilles said about 30 people participated in the program its first year, and though he graduated with his MBA this year, the program will continue after he’s gone.
“For any veterans out there, I want to reiterate that they are not alone when they hit roadblocks,” he said “There is a lot of assistance out there, and their experiences are truly valuable.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.