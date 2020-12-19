'He's become a friend': Lynchburg mail carrier receives surprise retirement celebration from residents

The neighbors of the Waterton community, near Irvington Springs off Boonsboro Road, describe themselves as close-knit and supportive of each other.

At the end of the year, they will say goodbye to a man who at first was a stranger to them but has since become like a neighbor himself: the mail carrier, Sam Phillips.

After 37 years in the postal service industry, Phillips is turning in his uniform to spend more time hunting and fishing.

The neighbors all agree he has become like a part of their own families.

Lydia Langley, a Waterton neighbor, said she often sees Phillips when she is out walking her dog.

She said he always stops to speak to her and makes the time to have a conversation.

“He’s just a very nice, personable person,” she said. “You know you can trust him. He asks about you and comes to know who you are. He’s become a friend.”

She said he really seems to care about the neighbors and what is going on in their lives.

Langley said Phillips is a very humble, low-key person who is interested in other people.