'He's become a friend': Lynchburg mail carrier receives surprise retirement celebration from residents

The neighbors of the Waterton community, near Irvington Springs off Boonsboro Road, describe themselves as close-knit and supportive of each other.
At the end of the year, they will say goodbye to a man who at first was a stranger to them but has since become like a neighbor himself: the mail carrier, Sam Phillips.
After 37 years in the postal service industry, Phillips is turning in his uniform to spend more time hunting and fishing.
The neighbors all agree he has become like a part of their own families.
Lydia Langley, a Waterton neighbor, said she often sees Phillips when she is out walking her dog.
She said he always stops to speak to her and makes the time to have a conversation.
“He’s just a very nice, personable person,” she said. “You know you can trust him. He asks about you and comes to know who you are. He’s become a friend.”
She said he really seems to care about the neighbors and what is going on in their lives.
Langley said Phillips is a very humble, low-key person who is interested in other people.
“We will miss his friendly face,” she said. “We hope we will be as lucky with our next mail deliverer.”
A few weeks ago, Phillips left a note in the mailboxes of all 550 stops on his delivery route telling them he would be retiring at the end of the year.
Kim Patel, a Waterton resident, sent a message to her neighbors and the surrounding neighborhoods asking if they wanted to do a small celebration for their mail carrier.
She got about 50 comments back with an overwhelming response of, “Yes, we’re in.”
To show their love and appreciation for Phillips, neighbors decorated their mailboxes and put out balloons, streamers and gifts Friday.
After moving to the area a year ago with her husband, Patel said some of the first interactions they had were with Phillips.
“It just made us feel more welcome,” she said. “I’ve never not seen him without a smile on his face. He’s always cheerful.”
Donnie Baker, supervisor of customer service for the Lynchburg Post Office, has been working with Phillips for about a decade and said Phillips’ customers have always loved him.
“I never get complaints about him,” he said. “He’s just a really nice guy. He’s always happy, always smiling and he’s probably got one of the toughest routes in the city.”
Baker said this is because of the sheer volume of mail and packages Phillips’ route gets.
There will be a void to fill when Phillips leaves, Baker said, and while usually there would be a big party thrown, this year, because of COVID-19 the celebrations will be minimal.
“It’s kind of bad we can’t do the huge party with food, but I know he will be missed,” he said. “Everybody in here loves Sam.”
Neighbors said that seeing Phillips was like having just a small piece of positivity during the day.
Waterton resident Bonnie Kidd said when Phillips retires it will be a major adjustment.
“We’ve gotten used to Sam and his routine, as he’s gotten used to ours, and I think the person coming in behind him is going to get a great neighborhood, but on the flip side, they have to walk behind someone else’s shoes.”
Though Phillips has many stops on his route, Kidd said he takes pride in delivering to them all.
“I think mail carriers know a lot about your life. They carry your mail; you get very personal with them,” she said. “During the spring and summer, you’re outside, so you talk to them more. He knows who is in each other’s homes. He’s part of our family now.”
