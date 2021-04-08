Highlights in your Home

If your home décor seems stuck in a rut, updating your accessories can bring more spice to your living space.

When accessorizing your home, follow these simple tips and tricks from HGTV and HouseBeautiful.com.

Highlight a few favorite accessories at one time. While it is fun to collect different styles of pillows, artwork and collectibles, displaying them all at one time can overwhelm the room. Try showing only 20 percent of your prized accessories at a given time and change them regularly throughout the year.

Highlight a focal point in the room. Perhaps you have a uniquely designed fireplace mantel or a treasured area rug that you want to showcase. Select a piece of artwork to complement the rug or display a few photographs or your favorite figurines along the mantel.

Choose a color scheme and theme. Before buying accessories, decide on one or two colors that will add visual interest to each room and complement your furniture and wall colors. If your furniture and walls are neutral, especially grey which is the most popular wall color now, choose bold colors for your accessories to create a vibrant look. Accessories also can play up a theme of a room.