Hill City Master Gardeners have begun yet another year of harvesting crops they planted with the children at the local Boys & Girls Club of Greater Lynchburg at 1101 Madison St.

They focus on cultivating fresh produce and engaging children in the joys of gardening. The initiative aims to provide hands-on learning experiences, promote healthy eating habits, and foster a connection between children and nature, Master Gardener Vicki Barrett said.

With a dedicated team of volunteers, including new interns, the Hill City Master Gardeners have been actively tending to their gardens throughout the season. Last year, they worked on their native perennial garden, earning the Blue Ridge Conservation certification for their efforts. The garden, adorned with vibrant flowers, serves as a haven for pollinators, Barrett said.

In addition to the pollinator garden, the Master Gardeners and children ranging from ages 8 to 11 at the club also have planted zinnia beds, raspberry bushes, tomatoes, potatoes, peppers, squash, corn, onions, cilantro and cucumbers. The diverse array of crops includes elements of a salsa garden, enabling the kids to participate in making salsa with the fresh produce they grow.

“The kids can really develop a taste for vegetables from fresh vegetables and that’s just priceless,” she said.

Every Thursday, a group of 15 to 20 Master Gardeners, divided into smaller teams of five to six volunteers, visits the Boys & Girls Club. They arrive early to prepare for the children’s arrival, ensuring everything is ready for their hands-on involvement, Barrett said.

The children join in various gardening activities, including planting flowers, corn and other crops. As harvest time approaches, the children eagerly bring the bountiful produce home or use it for cooking activities at the club, she said.

“That’s my favorite thing to see,” she said. “It’s kind of garden-to-table so they get to see the whole process and share it with their families in an area that were fresh produce is not that plentiful.”

The children look forward to engaging in harvest activities, with potatoes and cucumbers being the current focus. For the children, digging up potatoes is like embarking on a treasure hunt, an exciting adventure in the garden, she said.

The Master Gardeners go beyond cultivating vegetables and engage the children in various culinary experiences. They prepare salads, salsas and other dishes using the fresh produce, encouraging the children to develop a taste for nutritious vegetables. The program not only promotes healthy eating but also instills a sense of teamwork, as the children work together to measure, weigh and prepare the harvested vegetables.

The gardening project has proven to be a transformative experience for the children. They have developed a newfound love for worms and aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty. Working in the garden has allowed them to discover new vegetables, expanding their palates and embracing healthy foods in an interactive and engaging way.

“They’re worm lovers now, they would have never touched one before, but now they’ll pick them up and have a respect for them,” Barrett said. “It’s a joy to see, to see them hands on, getting their hands dirty if they want, digging in dirt and working together.”