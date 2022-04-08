 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hill City Master Gardeners to host 20th annual Festival of Gardening

Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hill City Master Gardeners are returning to Riverside Park next month to host their 20th annual Festival of Gardening in Lynchburg.

The festival will run from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 7 at 2238 Rivermont Avenue, rain or shine.

According to the organization's website, Hill City Master Gardeners are "volunteer educators who work within their communities to encourage and promote environmentally sound horticulture practices through sustainable landscape management education and training."

Over the past 20 years, HCMG has hosted the Festival of Gardening, giving visitors the opportunity to buy new plants, learn about new plants, and ask the master gardeners for advice for their own gardens.

According to a news release from the organization, there will be "thousands of plants including natives to attract pollinators, herbs to transform your cooking, trees, shrubs, flowering annuals and perennials, vegetables, hanging baskets, houseplants, and tropicals at good prices."

Several "exotic" plants will be available, but may be in short supply, according to the release.

Additionally, the release says, "books, planters, and a variety of items to adorn your garden will be sold at good prices by our Garden Accessories committee."

