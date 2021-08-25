Hill City Pride to celebrate Lynchburg's second PrideFest this Saturday

Lynchburg's PrideFest is returning for a second year, and this year's celebration is slated to be even bigger than the inaugural 2019 event.
On Saturday, Hill City Pride, a nonprofit Lynchburg-based LGBTQ advocacy group, will hold the festival at Riverfront Park in downtown Lynchburg.
“That’s what makes this year special," said Michael Kittinger, a Hill City Pride board member. "We are really bringing this home to downtown Lynchburg."
With about 50 food and craft vendors, representing a range of both local and visiting businesses, nonprofits and faith-based organizations, there also will be numerous LGBTQ performers, including several drag performances, and various community partners and sponsors.
In 2019, the city's first pride festival was held at Lynchburg City Stadium with 28 vendors, and a turnout of about 1,600 — this year, Hill City Pride hopes to see even more people come out to celebrate, cementing its new annual tradition in Lynchburg.
Though Kittinger said Hill City Pride is mindful of climbing COVID-19 numbers, he hopes the outdoor event will be a safe and joyous celebration of Lynchburg's LGBTQ community.
He remembered a pivotal moment from the inaugural festival: being approached by a mother of an eighth-grade student, who said her son, who was gay, had begged to come to the event.
Kittinger said she told him, “He is here, he is having a great time, and he realizes he is not alone in the world; there is a place for him out there."
"That’s really what it’s about," Kittinger said. "Letting people know they’re not alone. There is a community here for them in Lynchburg.”
On Saturday, the host and emcee at the festival will be Matt Ramsey, a Raleigh-based drag queen who performs as Shelita Bonet Hoyle on stage.
Ramsey, who also performed at Lynchburg's 2019 festival, said small-town prides are the best ones to go to, because they're where pride is needed the most.
In smaller communities, queerness often exists in isolation, and the act of coming out can feel revolutionary — even more so when someone is met with support, community and love.
Ramsey said the city's first price event in 2019 "had so much love," a warmth that coalesced into an almost "physical light."
"This year, it's going to be the exact same feeling," Ramsey said. "It goes to show you how much this is actually needed. How people crave love and acceptance and the essence of pride."
During the course of the afternoon, from 1 to 5 p.m., there will be drag performances and musical acts. The event will feature a number of speakers, including Lynchburg Mayor MaryJane Dolan, Vice Mayor Beau Wright and Alison Morrison-Shetlar, president of the University of Lynchburg.
Another thing that sets this year apart, Kittinger said, is Hill City Pride's partnership with the City of Lynchburg, which he said stepped up in a big way and has been supportive of the event.
“I think they realize there is an LGBTQ community here, and they want to support us, and they know in doing so it’s only going to bring more diversity and more people who would be interested in looking at Lynchburg for a place to visit and/or live," Kittinger said.
Dolan said she's happy to see the community coming together to celebrate each other, especially after the success of the 2019 event. With a nod to the city's intention to support diversity, equity and inclusion, she said it's more than just three words, it's a pathway to making sure all the pieces are in place to value each member of the Lynchburg community.
“I think it’s important that people celebrate who they are,” Dolan said. "I think it helps to strengthen the value of each person, to get together in a public space."
Ramsey hopes people will take away a core message from the experience: that you matter, that you are loved and accepted and "most important, that there is space at the table for everyone."
Especially for those who were too scared or hesitant to come to the first celebration, this one is for them: "Let’s do it again. Let’s make it bigger, let’s make it better, let’s reach those people who really need it."
