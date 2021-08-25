Hill City Pride to celebrate Lynchburg's second PrideFest this Saturday

Another thing that sets this year apart, Kittinger said, is Hill City Pride's partnership with the City of Lynchburg, which he said stepped up in a big way and has been supportive of the event.

“I think they realize there is an LGBTQ community here, and they want to support us, and they know in doing so it’s only going to bring more diversity and more people who would be interested in looking at Lynchburg for a place to visit and/or live," Kittinger said.

Dolan said she's happy to see the community coming together to celebrate each other, especially after the success of the 2019 event. With a nod to the city's intention to support diversity, equity and inclusion, she said it's more than just three words, it's a pathway to making sure all the pieces are in place to value each member of the Lynchburg community.

“I think it’s important that people celebrate who they are,” Dolan said. "I think it helps to strengthen the value of each person, to get together in a public space."

Ramsey hopes people will take away a core message from the experience: that you matter, that you are loved and accepted and "most important, that there is space at the table for everyone."

Especially for those who were too scared or hesitant to come to the first celebration, this one is for them: "Let’s do it again. Let’s make it bigger, let’s make it better, let’s reach those people who really need it."

