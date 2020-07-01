5b3d8a0565b98_image.jpg

Fireworks at City Stadium, on Wednesday, July 4, 2018 in Lynchburg, Va.

Residents of and visitors to Lynchburg can satisfy their July 4 fireworks fix this weekend courtesy of the Lynchburg Hillcats.

The Minor League Baseball organization announced Wednesday it is offering fireworks-only tickets to view the show it will put on Saturday evening. The $3 tickets give spectators entry to the football field side of City Stadium, where they can find seats in the bleachers for the Independence Day fireworks show.

Ticket holders get access to the stadium, which offers an up-close view of the July 4 tradition, beginning at 8 p.m. A total of 1,000 tickets are being offered.

The show will take place after the conclusion of a baseball showcase for area high school seniors Saturday on the baseball side of the stadium, the Ronnie Roberts Senior Classic. That 10-inning game is set to begin at 6 p.m. Because of social distancing restrictions and state-mandated regulations, all seats for that event have been sold out, but the organization wanted to offer the postgame fireworks show to more spectators.

Fireworks tickets can be purchased at ticketreturn.com by searching for “Hillcats” and selecting “Ronnie Roberts Classic.” 

