Historic Anne Spencer House fundraises for new addition

The chicken house has been a project she and the board of directors have explored for about two years, but they have been discussing how to provide public restroom facilities for much longer.

"We've needed public restrooms since 1977," she said. “Everybody needs public restrooms. Everybody needs those facilities. And when you think about Blacks or African Americans being denied public facilities, we’re going to do this, and it’s going to be for everyone.”

She imagines a communal space, as well, one that can be used to hold events, to store the museum's collections and to host visitors, be it school groups or individuals.

“For right now, and since 1977, this is what we’ve needed," Spencer-Hester said. "It would be also a community gathering place.”

Until now, the focus has been on restoration and preservation of the house, cottage and gardens, but this represents an exciting era of expansion and new growth.

The project carries a price tag of about $130,000, with about $45,000 raised. In June, the Anne Spencer Memorial Foundation was awarded a $12,500 grant for the project from the Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation.