Historic Anne Spencer House fundraises for new addition

Just outside of the sprawling gardens of the historic Anne Spencer House on Pierce Street are the remains of a cinderblock foundation, the footprint of the old chicken house that used to sit on the property.
Now, for the first time since the Queen Anne-style home was added to the National Registry of Historic Places in 1976, there are plans for an addition to the property — a structure dubbed "Pop's Chicken House," which will sit on the foundation of the original building.
Preliminary plans for the building include public restrooms, an event and gallery space and kitchen facilities. The building's glass doors will open onto a wooden deck that will overlook the verdant grounds.
The project is a tribute to Edward Spencer, who was known to close friends and family as "Ed" or "Pop." Believed to be the first African American parcel post carrier in Lynchburg, he was the husband of Anne Spencer, the Harlem Renaissance poet and civil rights activist who helped to found the Lynchburg Chapter of the NAACP.
Their home at 1313 Pierce Street, and the gardens that surround it, are known as the Anne Spencer House and Garden Museum, and the eclectic, colorful interior is "just as my grandmother left it in 1975," according to Shaun Spencer-Hester, granddaughter of Anne and Edward, and executive director and curator of the museum.
On a recent July morning, a weary calico cat named Patches rested on the porch that wraps around the house.
"She's a queen," Shaun-Spencer said as she scratched the top of Patches' head. Patches is a fixture around the house and is one of the neighborhood's longtime residents.
From the back of the home, you can just see the lip of the concrete foundation, which steps down into a long stretch of greenspace.
In the gardens behind the house sits Edankraal — Anne’s studio, which Edward also built for her. Edankraal’s moniker stems from combining Edward and Anne with the Afrikaans word “kraal,” meaning enclosure.
Over its doorframe hangs a horseshoe — "for good luck," said Spencer-Hester — and another curious neighborhood cat nosed at the screen door before leaving to prowl in the greenery of the expansive gardens.
Edward crafted the home and cottage using recycled material he found along his routes, aided by a lifetime of connections made around the city — such as the gothic spikes that adorn the fence along the exterior of the garden which Spencer-Hester said he acquired from Randolph-Macon Woman's College, or the greenstone on the cottage floor and patio from the now defunct Lynchburg quarry.
“He was really a truly Renaissance man, before his time," Spencer-Hester said.
He began his organically fed chicken business in the 1930s, converting a circa-1900s, two-story wooden clapboard-sided house on the property into his chicken house. From her own mother's recollections, Spencer-Hester said she believes there were two rooms downstairs, one to serve as the office and the other to dress the fowl.
Upstairs, the chickens would roost and lay, with several roof vents and a small hinged window.
Hester found photos in the Spencer archives of chickens in a fenced yard and said Edward would garnish the chicken in parsley and wrap it in green grocery paper. While delivering packages along his USPS city route, he multitasked — delivering chicken and taking orders as he went.
It's unknown when the building was torn down, but the new project will pay homage to its original use with a coop-inspired design. Current plans show a 30-foot by 24-foot structure, with a wraparound porch that will allow handicap accessibility to the gardens.
The more research Spencer-Hester does on Edward, and the more city directories she riffles through, she finds him connected to countless businesses and endeavors. Edward was part owner of the grocery store on the corner, a real estate developer, a notary, a Craddock Terry Shoe Corporation salesman and played host of other roles in the tight-knit community.
"Pop did so much for my family, so we wanted to do something to honor him," Spencer-Hester said.
The chicken house has been a project she and the board of directors have explored for about two years, but they have been discussing how to provide public restroom facilities for much longer.
"We've needed public restrooms since 1977," she said. “Everybody needs public restrooms. Everybody needs those facilities. And when you think about Blacks or African Americans being denied public facilities, we’re going to do this, and it’s going to be for everyone.”
She imagines a communal space, as well, one that can be used to hold events, to store the museum's collections and to host visitors, be it school groups or individuals.
“For right now, and since 1977, this is what we’ve needed," Spencer-Hester said. "It would be also a community gathering place.”
Until now, the focus has been on restoration and preservation of the house, cottage and gardens, but this represents an exciting era of expansion and new growth.
The project carries a price tag of about $130,000, with about $45,000 raised. In June, the Anne Spencer Memorial Foundation was awarded a $12,500 grant for the project from the Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation.
Foundation President Bill Bodine said the organization gives a little more than $2 million every year to local nonprofits and has been supporting the Anne Spencer House since 2005.
He was excited to see this project in particular, as it is a new addition to the property, one he said is an "important part of that history," and to the Pierce Street Gateway as a whole.
“We think that’s a really important part of Lynchburg’s history, to preserve those properties and to enhance that gateway so that it doesn’t get lost to time,” Bodine said.
Another $25,000 for the project was left to the Anne Spencer House by Helen McGehee, an internationally acclaimed dancer who lived in Lynchburg and died last year.
Spencer-Hester said she hopes to break ground this fall on the chicken house and open its doors by April 2022 when the museum reopens.
More than building the house, the cottage, the coop or a successful business, Spencer-Hester said so much of her grandfather's legacy was the way he helped to lift up his wife, and the life that he and Anne built together.
Imagining a space where people can gather, peruse the gardens or sit and write poetry on the wooden deck, she hopes the chicken house will pay tribute to his memory.