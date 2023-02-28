Two historic artifacts from the region made it onto this year’s Virginia Association of Museums' Top 10 Endangered Artifacts list.

The public can cast a vote online for the artifact they want to receive $1,000 for conservation from the Virginia Association of Museums. The artifact that receives the most votes will be awarded the money to support its conservation.

A law book belonging to Patrick Henry, dating to 1785, is one of the region’s historic artifacts on this year’s Virginia’s Top 10 Endangered list.

The Patriot, Founding Father, former Virginia governor, renowned orator and lawyer whose famous words, “Give me liberty or give me death” are repeated on tongues nationwide today, long resided in Brookneal at his plantation, Red Hill. The nonprofit organization and national memorial, Patrick Henry’s Red Hill, has been working to restore and preserve the site since 1944, telling the stories of the people who lived there to numerous visitors. Among the artifacts kept at the historic site is Henry’s law book from 1785.

The book features Henry’s signature in two places, plus the signature of his brother-in-law. The volume was used for reference by Henry in the late 18th century, the artifact entry said.

The book has experienced chemical and physical deterioration, according to the artifact entry. Its binding is falling apart, with two of the seven cords along the text block broken. The front and back covers are fully detached, and the volume is missing some pages.

“Without immediate intervention to rebind the book and conserve its pages, greater loss of information will occur, and what is left of its original leather spine will be lost,” the artifact entry said.

If this $1,000 is awarded, the conservation work would be done by a specialty lab based in Washington, D.C., said Cody Youngblood, curator at Red Hill. It would be the first major antique book restoration project Red Hill has ever done.

The cover was made via a method that pressed and glued paper together to create a type of hardcover, Youngblood said. The spine is covered in vegetable tan leather, which is naturally acidic, and so degrades and flakes over time. Multiple pages need flattening; it appears Henry might have had a habit of dog-earing pages. The cover requires light cleaning. New cotton cord structure needs to be crafted to reattach the covers and pages by conservators.

“They’ll apply some acid-free adhesive and similar spine materials to create an adhesive on which to place new leather that’s sympathetic with the historic look of it,” Youngblood said.

Finally, Youngblood said, conservators would create new 23-karat gold stamps on the leather, which is the same material used historically to create lettering on the spine.

“This is what we call specialty work, so it’s something we would want an expert to do, and we are not book binding experts,” Youngblood said.

More than 200 books were identified in Henry’s will, Youngblood said. Only 33 of his books in total are known to exist today, so the collection already is greatly reduced. If the organization cannot get the money to help pay for conservation work — a total of about $2,000 — this law book, too, will probably be lost.

“We’re a nonprofit. Our budget is small, and without the help of VAM and this competition, we probably wouldn’t be able to get this work carried out,” Youngblood said.

Red Hill relies on membership dues, donations, sponsors and grant money to operate. While supporters are generous, there is not currently enough money to cover the costs of restoring the 18th-century law book in addition to other needs.

The Mount Moriah Baptist Church pulpit Bible in Amherst County also is among the Top 10 Endangered list.

Dubbed “the mother of churches” in Amherst County, yielding at least 10 additional congregations over time, and known for ministering to enslaved and free Black people as early as the church’s founding in 1745, the Amherst County Museum & Historical Society seeks votes to preserve the pulpit Bible from 1867.

Owned by former pastor J.D. Richeson during that era, the leather cover Bible with pages made of a rag material, features Richeson’s signature and those of multiple successors. The Bible is well-worn and stands as a testament to its regular use in ministry.

“It bears witness to the importance of the African American church in rural counties, but is gravely in need of restoration, with the binding in very poor condition and back cover detached,” the artifact entry said.

The Bible was donated to the museum and historical society in 1992, according to a news release from the organization.

Mt. Moriah had a long history prior to acquiring this pulpit Bible in 1867.

In addition to ministering to the Black population in the area, the church also had a notable history of teaching non-Anglican beliefs, which was rather unpopular in an Anglican colony during the Colonial era, the news release said. Several ministers who preached at Mt. Moriah got arrested for taking these non-Anglican teachings to other parts of Virginia.

In 1850, then-pastor S.B. Rice appointed Orpheus Galvin, “a consecrated colored brother,” as his assistant pastor. Galvin was charged with “caring for the spiritual needs of the Negro members,” according to archives at the museum and historical society. Galvin served in this capacity until his death, years after the Civil War ended.

Currently, a strip of electrical tape is holding the binding of the 1867 pulpit Bible together, which would have to be removed by a conservator. The Bible needs to be rebound in its original manner, using string, said Octavia Starbuck, director of the Amherst County Museum & Historical Society. The pages need to be cleaned of staining. A type of paper called rice paper would be used in restoration work, Starbuck said. A Winchester-based conservationist would be contracted to do the job if the endangered artifact money is awarded.

“It’s really amazing, the items they work with to restore pages,” Starbuck said. “It’s an exciting process to see the work, and then to have the Bible back restored and preserved.”

The total price tag attached to restoration of the pulpit Bible is an estimated $1,500, Starbuck said.

The Amherst County Museum & Historical Society receives funding through its limited but faithful membership dues, donations and grant awards, so $1,000 would help significantly in saving the Bible. Most of the money that comes into the organization goes toward necessary things such as acid-free boxes for storage of other historic items. There is not much to spare.

“If we don’t get funding, it will wait with some other things that need to be done until we do get funding,” she said.

Votes can be cast online at vamuseums-org.wishpond.com/virginia-s-top-10-endangered-artifacts-2022-3/

Voting ends Friday, March 3. One vote can be cast every 24 hours.