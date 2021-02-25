Historic attic finds shape Bedford's Cloverlea Farmhouse's new look

It began when the caretakers of the Cloverlea Farmhouse at the Claytor Nature Center in Bedford decided it was time to clean out the attic.

The attic space above the circa-1790s house had been left untouched in the more than 20 years since the house and its almost 500 acres were donated by Andrew Boyd Claytor III to Lynchburg College, now the University of Lynchburg.

The attic simply wasn’t a priority, said Maggy Liell, groundskeeper and caretaker for the Cloverlea Farmhouse. After all, the staff thought those old, tattered boxes housed wrapping paper and Christmas decorations or nothing at all.

But when they finally set to work carrying down those boxes this past fall, they found something more — a treasure trove of old stamps and envelopes, a World War II uniform, ancient wooden skis, blueprints for additions on the house, a Remington typewriter, Audubon prints, and so much more.

“Every box we went into, if it wasn’t Christmas decorations, it was something cool that we wanted to explore and go through,” said Trish Cerulli, outreach coordinator.

These finds are splayed across the dining room table and the buffet and even more boxes line an upstairs bedroom waiting to be explored.