Historic Bedford church recreates original log cabin building

The church is planning a three-day celebration in May to commemorate the milestone anniversary, but the most prominent component of the festivities was finished early in November: a recreation of the original log cabin raised as a permanent monument to the original church building. For the undertaking, the church enlisted the services of Mark Bowe and his crew from “Barnwood Builders.”

When Fisette took on the role of chairman for the anniversary celebration committee, he immediately began brainstorming how to make the 250th anniversary special and draw as many community members as possible to commemorate a piece of local history.

In the foyer of the present-day church hangs a sketch of the original log cabin. One Sunday after services, Fisette said he was catching up on Barnwood Builders when he recalled the illustration. The sketch, combined with the log cabin work he was watching, formed an idea.

“I thought, ‘Gee, that would be neat if I could get those guys to build the log church on site,’” Fisette said.

After receiving approval from church members, Fisette reached out to the “Barnwood Builders” team via email asking if they would be willing to take on such a project to be completed before the May festivities.