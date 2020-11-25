Historic Bedford church recreates original log cabin building

More than 200 years ago, a log cabin church stood on present-day Morgans Church Road in Bedford County, where one of the earliest Baptist congregations in Virginia gathered. This year, a log cabin took its place on the property once again.
To celebrate its 250th anniversary next May, a historic Bedford County church is honoring its roots with a reconstruction of the original 18th-century log cabin building in which the community once worshipped, created in partnership with the crew of the DIY Channel series “Barnwood Builders.”
Morgans Baptist Church is one Baptist congregation predating the American Revolution still practicing in Virginia today, according to Peter Fisette, MBC congregation member and chairman of the MBC anniversary celebration committee. It is the only Baptist church in Bedford that was part of the regional Strawberry Baptist Association that was established prior to the Revolution, according to Jennifer Thomson, genealogical librarian at the Bedford Museum. Before the 1780s, Thomson said being a Baptist in Virginia was illegal. Many practicing Baptists faced persecution in the colony as a result, though not so much was recorded in Bedford, she said.
MBC began as a log cabin on its existing property in 1784, but the congregation was established in 1771, when worship began a mile and a half up the road at a site called Goose Creek Church. Today, there are 453 registered church members, though only about 65 of them are active, MBC pastor Jason Arthur said.
The church is planning a three-day celebration in May to commemorate the milestone anniversary, but the most prominent component of the festivities was finished early in November: a recreation of the original log cabin raised as a permanent monument to the original church building. For the undertaking, the church enlisted the services of Mark Bowe and his crew from “Barnwood Builders.”
When Fisette took on the role of chairman for the anniversary celebration committee, he immediately began brainstorming how to make the 250th anniversary special and draw as many community members as possible to commemorate a piece of local history.
In the foyer of the present-day church hangs a sketch of the original log cabin. One Sunday after services, Fisette said he was catching up on Barnwood Builders when he recalled the illustration. The sketch, combined with the log cabin work he was watching, formed an idea.
“I thought, ‘Gee, that would be neat if I could get those guys to build the log church on site,’” Fisette said.
After receiving approval from church members, Fisette reached out to the “Barnwood Builders” team via email asking if they would be willing to take on such a project to be completed before the May festivities.
Fisette was not sure whether the crew would be interested or even respond to his inquiry, but he took his shot regardless.
“I know when you’re dealing with people who have television shows, sometimes they film a year in advance, and it’s almost impossible to get something done like that,” Fisette said. “But lo and behold, they responded and said, ‘Yeah, we could do that.’ Once I got that verbal and email commitment from them, we started going forward with everything.”
To set construction in motion, Fisette researched the log cabin church’s history and structural details with the help of an MBC publication created for the church’s 200th anniversary 50 years ago, aiming to reconstruct it as historically accurate as possible.
Fundraising was one of the first orders of business. The total cost for recreating the log cabin — 20 feet wide, 16 feet deep, 10 feet tall — was $80,000, Fisette said.
Donations came in the forms of cash, materials and professional services from the community.
With a GoFundMe campaign, private donations and some leftover money from a previous fundraiser, the church was able to gather part of the required funds. Other significant donations came as offerings of equipment, building materials, time and services from local businesses and professionals. In his first day of outreach for support, Fisette said about $20,000 worth of materials was donated by local businesses.
“We’ve had a lot of people really step up,” Fisette said of the community.
Fisette and three other MBC congregation members graded the site and laid the foundation and floor of the cabin while the “Barnwood Builders” crew prepared logs in their operations yard in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, sourcing oak and poplar wood from a dilapidated barn in Kentucky dating back to the 1800s. The crew then disassembled the logs and hauled them to Bedford, where they erected the structure Nov. 9.
The team said reconstructing a historic church was a special project.
“Pretty neat to bring it back to where there used to be a log church 250 years ago,” crew member Johnny Jett said, surveying their handiwork. “A church 250 years ago was the center of the community. They had their religious meetings there. If you had a wedding, or just a community meeting, that’s where they came — to the church. I like these little projects.”
Crew member Sherman Thompson said he was glad to give new life to old wood in a meaningful project.
“It’s good to see that somebody’s wanting to recreate something that was their history,” Thompson said. “What better way to reuse the logs than right here?”
Despite having five crew members on site instead of the usual eight due to COVID-19, building went smoothly for the “Barnwood Builders” team, and the job was finished within a day.
Fisette said the log cabin will be furnished according to historical accuracy — or as close as the church can get.
“Back then, they would take a log, split it right down the middle, put legs on it, and that was your pew that you sat on in the church. We’re going to make four of those,” Fisette said.
A pulpit also will be built using reclaimed wood from a fallen building dating to approximately 1800. Fisette said he also bought wrought-iron candleholders to illuminate the cabin with candlelight, similar to what would have been found in 18th-century furnishings.
Upon completion of the log cabin church project, a dedication ceremony will be held.
The log cabin church construction at Morgans Baptist Church will be featured in a future episode of “Barnwood Builders” on DIY, scheduled to air in the spring.
Arthur said the log cabin project was about more than just his church. It is for the whole community.
“This is a gift that we have, as a church, the ability to give back to the community, for it to remember its history and where it came from,” Arthur said. “It’s a testimony for the community at large.”
