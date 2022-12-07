 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Historic Downtown Church Tour returns after hiatus

The 6th Annual Downtown Historic Church Tour is back again this year, free to the public, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday. 

Shawne Farmer, executive director at Interfaith Outreach Association, said she is excited because the event was put on hold due to COVID.

Seven of downtown's historic churches will be featured. Each will be open for a 15-minute musical performance and attendees can visit them all in their various stages of Christmas or Advent traditions.

“And it is just absolutely gorgeous because the architecture of all of the churches is so diverse, the interior, the exterior, but then you've got even the music which reflects the culture of the church, which is also very unique,” Farmer said. “So it's just going to be a wonderful event.”

Highlights of the event include St. Paul's Episcopal Church celebrating its 200th anniversary this year and Diamond Hill Baptist Church celebrating its 150th anniversary. In terms of music, one of the most interesting parts of the program, according to Farmer, will be at Holy Cross Catholic Church, which will have the Simbang Gabi choir, made up of Filipino Mass songs and Christmas carols.

Other churches on the tour are Jackson Street United Methodist, Court Street United Methodist, First Unitarian Church, First Baptist Church and Diamond Hill Baptist Church. 

Interfaith, a local nonprofit helping people in need in Central Virginia, is putting on the event for the community.

“It is our gift to the community and we hope people might be inspired to make a donation to Interfaith,” she said. “We have such a rich history in the faith community here and if you’ve never been in any of the churches, it’s nothing you can imagine for Lynchburg.”

Farmer said the organization is celebrating 40 years of service. Its programs and services include financial assistance to families to prevent evictions and utility terminations; a free furniture program for people who've been homeless or displaced; simple home repairs for elderly and disabled people; and a progressive release program providing life skills to Lynchburg and Amherst jail inmates, plus support for them once they are released.

 

If You Go

The following is the concert schedule for the seven historic congregations that will be open for a 15-minute holiday concert performance:

  • Jackson Street United Methodist Church, 901 Jackson St. 10:00 am - Christmas carols
  • Holy Cross Catholic Church, 710 Clay St. 10:30 am - The Simbang Gabi choir singing Filipino mass songs and Christmas carols
  • St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 605 Clay St.11 am - Organist Sumner Jenkins - Celebrating 200th Anniversary of St. Paul's
  • Court Street United Methodist Church, 621 Court St 11:30 am - Organist Gary Lowe
  • First Unitarian Church, 818 Court St. 12 pm - Pianist Emily Chua playing light holiday jazz
  • First Baptist Church/Church of the Good Shepherd, 1100 Court St.12:30 pm - Songs from the Advent season on variety of instruments including hammer dulcimer and piano
  • Diamond Hill Baptist Church, 1415 Grace St. 1pm Mass Choir celebrating 150th Anniversary of DHBC

Special guest will be Temple Agudath Sholom at First Unitarian Church. All 7 churches are within a 5-block area of downtown Lynchburg. For more information, visit InterfaithOutreach.org.

