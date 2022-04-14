Historic Garden Day tours take visitors though Boonsboro neighborhoods

Each year, a handful of Lynchburg residents open up their homes and gardens for tours as part of Lynchburg’s annual Garden Day.

Part of Virginia’s Historic Garden Week, the Hill City’s tour features four homes in the Boonsboro community, ranging in age from a 1928 Tudor Revival-style home to a Scandinavian-style farmhouse built in 1997.

Lynchburg’s Garden Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 26.

The ticket includes admission to four private homes and gardens, along with the Dorothy Crandall Bliss Botanical Garden and the Maier Museum, which hosts an exhibit exploring the work of local floral designers and their interpretation of four works of art. In addition, a tour ticket allows entry to five nearby places of interest for a total of 12 sites.

Statewide, more than 100 private and public gardens and homes are available for visitors to walk through during Virginia’s Historic Garden Week. All week, communities across the commonwealth hold tours to raise money for the restoration of historic and public gardens since 1927.

“Close to a century ago, our founders recognized the need to preserve and protect the national treasures of Virginia with Historic Garden Week becoming an annual GCV event,” wrote Missy Buckingham, president of the Garden Club of Virginia. “For 89 years proceeds from unforgettable home and garden tours have funded the ongoing restoration and preservation of more than 50 historic public gardens and landscapes throughout the state.”

The Garden Club of Virginia has been responsible for the restoration of historic gardens locally at Lynchburg’s Point of Honor, Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest and Sweet Briar College.

Proceeds from the tours not only help to restore historic gardens and landscapes but also to fund a research fellowship program for graduate students in landscape architecture. The money also helped create a $500,000 centennial gift to support projects at Virginia State Parks, including work at Holliday Lake State Park in Appomattox.

236 Irvington Springs Road

The home of Kaye and Ben Moomaw sits on 120 acres that operates as the flower farm of Irvington Springs.

The present house sits in the footprint of the simple white farmhouse that once stood there with its green roof and shutters. The Moomaws had hoped to save that original structure but time and the elements wore it away.

The Scandinavian-style home was built in 1997 to accommodate the family of eight. As the Moomaw children grew up, the couple added onto the original home. The centerpiece of the home now is the gourmet kitchen with commercial-grade appliances, leathered granite countertops, wood cabinets and a large island.

“It wasn’t always like this. We just redid this a few years ago,” Kaye told The News & Advance in 2020, adding she needed a large kitchen for when the entire family comes home for the holidays.

“It’s a great place for people to just come and gather because it is spacious, but it’s not fussy. It’s very comfortable. Lots of books, lots of toys, lots of outside space, which makes it nice.”

Reclaimed Belgian cobblestones from old Lynchburg city streets are used in the home’s construction.

A patio sits offset from the front of the house and a cedar pergola is covered in roses and clematis in summer.

The front garden was turned into a low-maintenance pollinator garden in 2016.

The backyard is wooded and features dogwood, bluebells, phlox, and hellebores.

This year marks the first time Irvington Spring Farm has welcomed visitors as part of Historic Garden Week.

4941 Locksview Road

Lisa and Jim Richards’ home on Locksview Road was designed after the George Wythe House in Colonial Williamsburg.

Built in 1995, the two-story brick Georgian pays homage to colonial architecture, except without the Flemish bond brick work.

In 2013, the couple added an expansive sunroom and deck overlooking the gardens.

The couple’s collections of porcelain as well as French and English antiques are on display throughout the house, much of it collected from Lisa and Jim’s travels.

Lisa, who studied art in college, has a studio in the house and many of her paintings can be found throughout, including rich landscapes and portraits of her loved ones.

The couple enjoys spending summer evenings on the back patio, overlooking the gardens.

“In the summertime, you can catch me in the yard, dancing with the grandchildren,” Lisa told The News & Advance in 2020.

The Richards have developed the gardens over the years, moving plants and trying various wildlife- and insect-friendly gardening practices. They also have reduced the footprint of their lawn to create more natural space.

Sun-loving perennials, including peony, lavender, and columbine, border the garden and complement recently planted boxwood shrubs. The Richards’ original boxwood were among the first of the city's shrubs to succumb to blight and the couple replanted with new cultivars to blend with the landscape.

1912 Quarry Road

Tucked down a dead-end street that once lead to a quarry in the Boonsboro community sits a cheery yellow Cape Cod.

The house was built in the early 1950s by owner Bobby O’Brian’s parents. Bobby and his wife, Becky, have kept it a charming family home, with its extruded mortar bricks, clapboard accents and slate roof.

The O’Brian home is filled with family antiques, portraits and art from the couple’s travels. The tour guidebook describes the home as “both welcoming and highly functional for entertaining three generations of family and friends.”

Visitors on Garden Day may noticed the Chippendale-railed steps into the back yard that lead them onto a brick and stamped concrete patio. The upper garden is home to boxwood, hydrangeas, peonies and daffodils, and birdhouses dot the property.

The brick-lined walkway continues down to a saltwater pool and beyond sits a painted pergola connecting two English gatehouses.

The terraced yard ends at a stand of mature hardwoods, giving the home a sense of privacy. The house first was featured during the 2003 Garden Day.

1503 Langhorne Road

The asymmetrical façade and steeply pitched gabled roof of Manisha and Hunter Wynne’s home give it that distinctive Tudor Revival look.

Built in 1928, the Wynnes’ home was one of the first constructed along Langhorne Road. This marks its third time being featured during Lynchburg’s Garden Day.

The guidebook describes it as “an excellent example of this medieval style of architecture” with its handmade, textured bricks and embedded half-timbers. The main entry is a barrel archway, leading into large foyer with a custom staircase.

The sunny formal living room features French doors leading out onto a terrace, complete with a bluestone path through flower beds and hedges. The yard features a recently refurbished pool and tennis court.

In one corner of the yard is a pool house and covered porch.

The Wynnes are working to restore the home.

Dorothy Crandall Bliss Botanic Garden, Norfolk Avenue

The Dorothy Crandall Bliss garden at Randolph College sits tucked away behind a brick wall on the campus.

The informal botanic garden was the dream of Bliss, a former Professor of Biology at the college and native species enthusiast.

Established in 1994, the garden is home to more than 150 specimens, many gathered by Bliss and members of the local chapter of the Virginia Native Plant Society.

From the gated entrance, leaf-mulched path takes visitors though the garden, which provides food for pollinators and plant material for wildlife to feed on and use for nesting.

The Maier Museum of Art, 1 Quinlan St.

Randolph College and members of the Hillside and Lynchburg Garden Clubs collaborated to create an exhibition of floral arrangements interpreting four selections from the private collection at the Maier Museum of Art.

Places of interest included in the ticket:

Anne Spencer House and Garden, at 1313 Pierce St.

The Anne Spencer House and Garden Museum was home to Harlem Renaissance poet Anne Spencer. Her garden cottage served s inspiration for a number of her poems. The will display an original “Handbook of the Negro Garden Clubs” in celebration of the 90th anniversary of the founding of the organization.

Miller-Claytor House and Garden, 2200 Miller Claytor Lane

Originally located in downtown, the Miller-Claytor house was moved to Riverside Park in 1936. It is the Hill City’s only remaining 18th-century townhouse.

Old City Cemetery, 401 Taylor Street

Old City Cemetery also serves as an arboretum of historic plants, including more than 200 antique roses, medicinal herbs, a butterfly garden and pond, shrub garden, antique daffodils, and hundreds of native and ornamental trees.

Point of Honor, 112 Cabell Street

Overlooking the James River, the home Point of Honor was built in 1815 in the Federal style for Dr. George Cabell. The home now serves as a museum.

Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest, 1542 Bateman Bridge Rd., Forest

Thomas Jefferson’s octagonal shaped retreat home was used by the former president after retiring from public life in 1809. Admission is free for the garden only.

Sweet Briar Gardens, U.S. 29, Amherst

The boxwood garden and Daisy’s Garden surrounding the historic Sweet Briar House date to the 19th century.

