Historic Lynchburg ghost walk resurrects part of city’s past

If You Go What: The Ghosts of Historic Lynchburg tour When: Oct. 27, 28, 29 Time: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Where: 416 Washington St., Lynchburg (Diamond Hill historic district) Cost: $10 for adults; $5 for children age 11 and under Info and tickets: (434) 528-5353

The Lynchburg Historical Foundation is hosting its annual historic ghost tour in Lynchburg’s historic Diamond Hill district.

A neighborhood steeped in history, the organization is bringing to life a glimpse of the city’s past. Each year, the historical foundation cycles through Lynchburg’s six designated historic districts.

Those who join the walking tour will meet various figures from local history and look at some of the oldest houses through the lens of centuries past. The ghost walk presents an interactive learning opportunity that also leans into spooky season. Following the tour, guests are invited to enjoy Halloween cookies and apple cider for refreshment.

Beginning at 416 Washington Street, the first tour kicks off at 6:15 p.m. Thursday. The last tour of the evening leaves at 8:15 p.m. from the same location. Each tour lasts about an hour, and runs every night through Saturday.

The annual event, which began in 2003, returned in 2021 after two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since its return, Katheryn Moseley Brown, executive director of the Lynchburg Historical Foundation, said the team revised the historic ghost walk’s format. Rather than having tour guides tell stories of historic houses and the people who lived there as they walk, the event is now more interactive. At each stop on the route, local actors will portray a “ghost” based on a real person from local history and tell their story to the tour groups. The tour guides will go over architecture history and recount various events and other tidbits of history as they stroll from location to location, according to Brown.

The nine actors lined up to portray "ghosts" had information provided in scripts from Delores Merrill, a board member with the foundation who has a career background in theater and creative writing.

Merrill delved into historic research — primarily at the Jones Memorial Library, looking through “boxes and boxes” of records and documents — and crafted scripts for a five- to six-minute monologue conveying the life stories of the "ghosts."

“It’s fun to bring these ‘ghosts’ basically to life for one time a year,” Merrill said.

The tales are varied, Merrill said.

One story, for instance, is of a man who drowned in the James River. In the process, he also lost a shoe; tour participants might see a single shoe-print around this man’s house.

“Every single one of them is documented,” Merrill said of the seven ghosts lined up for the tour. “There’s an evil nurse; there’s a nanny. The nanny lived down there in Frog Hollow, which is now Highway 29. She would come up and work in one of the houses... Then there’s an architect who did the last renovations of the stick-style house. There’s a Confederate soldier who died in a house... He was mortally wounded and just walked up the hill of the train station, and heard the music, and sat down in the house and died.”

Proceeds raised through the ghost walk are shared between the Lynchburg Historical Foundation and the neighborhood alliance of whichever historic district hosts the event. Diamond Hill, Brown said, has its own historical society, which maintains some of the city’s public parks within that district, among other undertakings. The ghost walk can help financially support such work.

The event is “a little bit of history, and a lot of Halloween,” Brown said.