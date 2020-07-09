Historic Lynchburg home a maze of 19th-century style

“You can see in this room all three stages of the house. That brick wall you can see behind the toaster is the original corner of the back corner of the house,” Nancy said before turning to another brick section. “That was the wing built in the 1860s. This brick wall was part of the turret that was built in the 1890s.”

The former kitchen became the pantry. The project also added a second-floor bathroom and a laundry closet. The work also resulted in moving the main staircase back to its original location.

“At one point, Dave moved the staircase from the front hall to the back hall where it had originally been,” Nancy said. “We found that out from wallpaper striping and painting.”

Dave insisted on installing the railing for his new staircase so the contractor put up a board to meet code until Dave could finish the work. That board remained up until about ten years ago, when Dave got a new railing milled to his specifications.

“We had 2-by-4 railing up there the entire time the kids were growing up,” Nancy said. “Every Christmas picture of the kids waiting on the stairs had that 2-by-4 railing. ... The kids spray-painted it black and colored it.”