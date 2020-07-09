Historic Lynchburg home a maze of 19th-century style

Nancy Marion jokes when she first moved into the house her husband Dave bought a few years before they married, she needed a map to guide her way.
The Madison Street house is large — almost 6,300 square feet — and throughout its first 50 years it underwent a number of renovations to “keep up with the Joneses,” Nancy said.
“It’s just such an odd house. It’s not the most beautiful house. It was built as a simple farmhouse in the country. ... Then it got added onto and added onto,” said Nancy, who produces the mystery photo each Monday for The News & Advance. She is principal of The Design Group and Dave worked as a certified public accountant.
The oldest sections of the 17-room house date to 1846, built in the boxy and symmetrical Federal style; additions in the 1860s and 1890s morphed the house into its Greek Revival appearance.
“In the late nineteenth century, it underwent as drastic a remodeling as any house in Lynchburg, in an attempt to make it appear more in keeping with the then-current architectural fashions,” wrote S. Allen Chambers in his book, “Lynchburg: An Architectural History.” “The brooding tower to the right is one of the additions made at that time.”
Known as the Tabb-Slaughter-Diggs house, it was constructed by Vincent Tabb on land in what now is Garland Hill. Tabb only owned his house for about 11 years, forced to sell off the property to pay debts.
The house was purchased by Samuel Garland Sr., who immediately conveyed it to his nephew, Charles R. Slaughter, for “diverse good consideration and $5.00,” Chambers wrote. “Slaughter, who practiced law with his uncle, was a member of the Virginia Convention of 1861. Although he was against secession, once it was decided that Virginia would leave the Union, he drew up the Articles of Secession.”
Framed in the house is a shard of broken window scratched with the signature “C.A. Slaughter,” that of the owner’s son.
When Slaughter died in 1862, the house eventually was conveyed to his daughter, Mary, and her husband, J. Singleton Diggs. The family moved in around 1887 and were responsible for at least two building campaigns “that attempted to completely alter the original lines of the Greek Revival mansion,” Chambers wrote.
“... The work was probably the most ambitious late-nineteenth century attempt in the city to disguise what was by then considered to be an out-of-date style. The interior and the facade bore the brunt of these renovations, leaving only the rear to present its original antebellum appearance. ... To the original central portion of the brick house were added two frame towers, a front porch, and a large dormer.”
According to Chambers’ research, the Diggs family paid $25 for plans in 1891 and recorded a total payment of $878.50 — about $25,300 today — to contractors Wilson and Seay. Then again in 1897, the family made alterations again, this time using architect Edward Frye. The second phase totaled $1,367.75 — roughly $42,500 in today’s dollars.
“One of the most remarkable attempts in the city to make an older house seem more in vogue with current architectural fashion, it is also one of the least successful,” Chambers wrote. “To the brick mass of the facade, two projecting polygonal frame bays were constructed. The cornice line of the old house was carried around the bays, which are of unequal height, but other than that one attempt at continuity, the additions have no relevance whatsoever to the older work.”
Those additions and the final one, done by the Marions to add a modern kitchen, created an interesting maze of a house.
“When it was built, it looked exactly like it does in the back. It was a simple Federal-style house with plenty of windows,” before it was Victorianized, Nancy said.
When Dave purchased the house on Madison Street in 1979, about three years before the couple married, it had been divided into four apartments, doorways and the main staircase had been altered and moved, and a bathroom had been installed in the parlor. Fire had damaged the tower.
“Dave really put his whole life into this house,” Nancy said.
The couple moved into one of the apartments and the rest of the house became Dave’s workshop and canvas. The Marions lived there through the birth of their first child before moving into the rest of the house.
Nancy said the apartment remains pretty much the same as it did then, complete with the 1960s Formica countertops and knotty pine cabinets that reminded Nancy of her mother’s kitchen.
“It’s kind of quaint,” Nancy said. “We started out in that apartment while this was table saws and just a mess over here.”
As Dave tore into the old house to restore it, he found the remnants of how it used to be and, for the most part, returned the interior to its original layout, with one exception: the second-floor tower room.
Nancy insisted on changing the configuration of the stairs.
“I insisted on changing it and Dave didn’t like that. He wanted to put it back the way it was,” Nancy said, noting the staircase now has switchbacks. “I knew I wanted that to be my studio and I didn’t want kids running through the studio.”
Nancy figures the second-floor tower room must have been a maid’s quarters as it was cut off from the rest of the second floor.
The kitchen is the place where three pieces of the house’s history converge. Nestled near the tower in what once was backyard, the modern kitchen features a small breakfast nook. It is the only room with air conditioning, though Nancy said the 18-inch-thick brick walls do a good job of preventing the house from warming up in the summer months.
“You can see in this room all three stages of the house. That brick wall you can see behind the toaster is the original corner of the back corner of the house,” Nancy said before turning to another brick section. “That was the wing built in the 1860s. This brick wall was part of the turret that was built in the 1890s.”
The former kitchen became the pantry. The project also added a second-floor bathroom and a laundry closet. The work also resulted in moving the main staircase back to its original location.
“At one point, Dave moved the staircase from the front hall to the back hall where it had originally been,” Nancy said. “We found that out from wallpaper striping and painting.”
Dave insisted on installing the railing for his new staircase so the contractor put up a board to meet code until Dave could finish the work. That board remained up until about ten years ago, when Dave got a new railing milled to his specifications.
“We had 2-by-4 railing up there the entire time the kids were growing up,” Nancy said. “Every Christmas picture of the kids waiting on the stairs had that 2-by-4 railing. ... The kids spray-painted it black and colored it.”
When the Marion children were growing up, their rooms remained on one side of the house while the parents slept on the other. Their daughter, Molly, in for a recent visit, was the one who affixed records along the ceiling of one of the rooms.
The second-floor landing at the center of the house features a mural whose provenance remains unknown. Nancy said some research has given them clues, though.
The large mural features a blonde woman in an elegant green evening gown conversing with another woman on a dance floor surrounded by patrons at tables, the background scenes seemingly depicting trapeze acts.
Dave found it rolled up under a sewer pipe in the basement. Decades of moisture had left holes in the canvas, so the couple set to work restoring it.
“I determined it was probably a mural in a department store because it has this line of paint along there, and you wouldn’t have painted a frame of a real painting, but also it has these words in it. You can see ‘e ‘ees!’ It’s impossible to read now but back then I could read it. I finally deciphered it — it took about a week — it says, ‘Dieting? I darling? It’s my new Grecian Flexees!’ Its a girdle ad.”
Nancy said Grecian Flexees became part of the Maidenform brand.
“It’s just bizarre,” Nancy said, adding she thinks it dates to about 1939. “The best guess we had is that the girl next door was a model for the Ford Agency in New York, and maybe she was the model for that ad.”
As to why it ended up under her house, Nancy does not know.
Among the paintings and photographs on the walls are two images of the house — one is an impeccably detailed drawing and the other is a photograph, taken roughly at the turn of the century, judging by the dress of the woman and three children sitting in the yard.
In the upper floor landing is where Nancy and Dave often spent their time doing research. Shelves lined with books sit adjacent to a large window that two comfy chairs are angled toward and maps decorate the walls.
Nancy and Dave think the thick brick walls that form the house were made onsite from the red clay excavated from the basement. Portions of the house are served by a crawl space that one summer, Dave decided to excavate himself.
“He spent the summer digging out this trench all the way across the house,” Nancy said. “He needed the dirt to shore up that big old ash tree we have. We needed dirt to cover the roots that were getting exposed and we built a wall around it to hold up the tree.
“This was just a major feat. I call him my troll.”
Nancy recalled being pregnant and approaching her due date when the doorbell stopped working. She decided to fix it herself.
“I had to crawl on my belly under these rooms, in there, where it’s quite low. No surprise — my water broke that night and I had the baby the next day,” Nancy said with a chuckle.
Her attempt at repairing the bell failed since the problem resided in the button itself.
Nancy took responsibility for the yard work — the mowing, weed-eating — while Dave cultivated the gardens and tended to the fig and pear trees, the blackberries, and the other plants.
The Marions will be placing the house on the market soon, after renovations are complete on their new Church Street home. The challenge will be paring down — the new house is about 4,000 square feet smaller than the Madison Street home.
Nancy said their children, at first, were upset at the thought of selling the house but they are realistic about it since they are not in a position to take over its care.
“It’s too big a house for us,” Nancy said. “It’s too hard to take care of it. It was a great house to raise three kids in and they loved it. They loved the neighborhood. Living downtown was fun. It was different when they were born in the ’80s.”
The hardest part of selling the Madison Street home will be leaving the physical reminders of 40 years’ worth of memories.
“It’s been our family home,” she said.
PHOTOS: Historic Lynchburg home a maze of 19th-century style
Nancy Marion jokes when she first moved into the house her husband Dave bought a few years before they married, she needed a map to guide her way.
The Madison Street house is large — almost 6,300 square feet — and throughout its first 50 years it underwent a number of renovations to “keep up with the Joneses,” Nancy said.
Welcome Home 22
marion submitted 2.jpg
marion submitted 5.jpg
Welcome Home 01
Welcome Home 02
Welcome Home 03
Welcome Home 04
Welcome Home 05
Welcome Home 06
Welcome Home 07
Welcome Home 08
Welcome Home 09
Welcome Home 10
Welcome Home 11
Welcome Home 12
Welcome Home 13
Welcome Home 14
Welcome Home 15
Welcome Home 16
Welcome Home 17
Welcome Home 18
Welcome Home 19
Welcome Home 20
Welcome Home 21
IMG_1656.jpg
IMG_1662.jpg
117 madison st loc photo.jpg
117 madison st loc back photo.jpg
Marion submitted 1.jpg
marion submitted 3.jpg
marion submitted 4.jpg
~~ VERTICAL GALLERY: HIDE TITLES, UP FONT SIZE ~~
Sidener is the special publications editor for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5539.
Sidener is the special publications editor for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5539.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.