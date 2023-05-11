After months of community engagement, budget reconciliation meetings and even protests by residents, Lynchburg City Council took the first step in finalizing its fiscal year 2024 budget Tuesday night, voting to approve a new real estate tax rate and general fund budget during its first reading.

Council is expected to finalize the budget during its May 23 meeting, when the body is set to hold its second reading on the adoption of the spending plan.

Among a slew of individual agenda items regarding the spending package, Lynchburg City Council voted 5-2 to approve the general fund budget, as well as a reduction in the city’s real estate tax rate from $1.11 per $100 of assessed value to 89 cents per $100 of assessed value.

Ward I Councilor MaryJane Dolan and Ward II Councilor Sterling Wilder both voted in opposition to the two items, citing the large reduction in the tax rate and other key exclusions from the general fund budget as their reasoning.

Even with the reduction in the real estate tax rate, in total, the city’s general fund budget was approved at $238.2 million, an increase of $15.1 million, or 6.7%, over the city’s adopted fiscal year 2023 general fund budget of $223.1 million.

In addition to the real estate tax relief, council approved other forms of tax breaks by eliminating the city’s motor vehicle license fee, reducing the business license tax rates and eliminating the trash collection fee for fiscal year 2024.

Featured in this year’s budget is a “historic” investment in the city’s public safety division, Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi said Tuesday night.

Throughout the entire budget process, and even dating back to the November 2022 Lynchburg City Council elections, the new at-large councilors — Martin Misjuns, Larry Taylor and Mayor Stephanie Reed, alongside Faraldi and Ward III Councilor Jeff Helgeson, all pushed public safety as a chief priority in the budget.

In total, city council allocated more than $6 million to new public safety initiatives, which include items such as a public safety targeted compression and pay progression plan, funding for new positions across public safety citywide, new constitutional officer positions and a new police take-home car program.

In addition to the investments in public safety, council also approved a 5% general wage increase for all non-sworn city employees, which came with a price tag of $2.6 million.

“I’ll say it this way — our budget offers the single greatest investment into public safety and law and order in the history of Lynchburg. Full stop,” Faraldi said in a news release after the meeting. “Since day one, I have always been a strong advocate for public safety investment, and I always will be.”

While council made investments on the city side, the cost of combining various forms of tax relief with those investments came at the expense of the city’s local contribution to Lynchburg City Schools.

Council approved a $39.4 million local contribution to the school division, a $1.4 million reduction in the city’s appropriation in fiscal year 2023. Additionally, council approved changing the funding method for the school division from a lump sum allocation to a funding by categories style.

While it’s possible, according to some councilors, that the school division is set to receive a net increase to its fiscal year 2024 budget because of the state’s contribution, the extent of that increase, if any, is largely unknown until a budget is approved in Richmond.

Under Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed budget, the school division would receive a net increase of about $2.8 million, despite council’s decision to reduce local funding.

But should the General Assembly’s “skinny budget” be approved, Lynchburg City Schools’ Superintendent Crystal Edwards said the school division would see a net decrease of about $479,000 in its next budget.

The “skinny budget” is a stopgap agreement that adopts funding to address items deemed by both sides of the aisle in the General Assembly to be urgent and necessary to the state budget.

While Edwards acknowledged several times Tuesday the numbers remain in flux, the school division, likely facing a budget crunch of its own, moved Tuesday to present a new salary proposal to the full school board named the 15/47 Plan, a change from the original 15/50 Plan.

Like the 15/50 Plan, the proposal would bring the classified employee’s hourly wage to $15 per hour; however, the plan would only increase starting teacher pay to $47,000.

Wilder, who voted against the reduced local contribution and categorical funding for Lynchburg City Schools, backed his support for more funding for the schools by saying educating children in recent years has become more difficult.

“There are various other reasons why the budget for a city might be different from a county as far as school educating because you have more challenges,” Wilder said. “... We have a poverty rate in our community that’s higher than places like Bedford County and other counties. So, you have more challenges when it comes to poverty issues.”

While major items such as the schools and public safety dominated the discourse during the budget season, council also approved increases to the city’s water, sewer and stormwater rates.

According to budget documents, the city’s water rates are set to increase by 5.7% to $2.92 per hundred cubic feet. Stormwater rates are set to increase 7.4% to $4.48 per single-family unit and the sewer increase is larger, jumping 12.1% from the fiscal year 2023 rate of $7.22 to $8.10.

While the water and stormwater rates are set to increase due to rising operational costs and infrastructure needs, the city’s increase to the sewer rate is tied to a state-mandated combined sewer overflow consent order, a decades-old mandate which aims to reduce how much untreated wastewater goes into the James River during heavy rains. The order dictates the average annual residential sewer bill must be at least 1.25% of the median household income.

According to U.S. Census data, Lynchburg’s median household income is $54,015.

One item that led to an extended discussion on Tuesday night was one about the city’s $13,160 local donation to the Virginia Legal Aid Society.

Ward III Councilor Jeff Helgeson raised concern over the donation, saying, “Giving people money, law firms who sued the city, I don’t think it’s a prudent use of tax dollars,” referring to a previous suit filed by a legal aid attorney against the city, he said.

Ward II Councilor Sterling Wilder said in response that council shouldn’t hold the organization liable “for suing the city when some of us are doing the same thing,” referring to an active lawsuit against the city held by At-large Councilor Martin Misjuns.

After council said the incident was previously addressed, the body ultimately approved the donation to legal aid 5-2, with Helgeson and Misjuns voting in opposition.

“Everybody makes mistakes,” At-large Councilor Larry Taylor said. “And we have to be in the forgiving business too.”

With one vote down on the fiscal year 2024 budget, Lynchburg City Council is expected to hold its second and final reading on the adoption of the budget on May 23.The meeting is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. inside council chambers at City Hall, 900 Church St. in Lynchburg.