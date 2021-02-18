Historic tavern in Downtown Lynchburg up for sale

Plans for the tavern, Holt said, were delayed in the 5th Street corridor project, and then Holt’s health started to decline. He has started selling off his 10 properties and his massive collections that were housed in other buildings are contained in the tavern for now.

“We still have these wonderful ideas to turn it into something like a wonderful tavern, or maybe an Airbnb or a combination of the two,” said real estate agent Moyanne Harding. “Mr. Holt is in a position that he kind of needs to think about his retirement. …

“The place is an amazing place and he did put a lot of money into it.”

The property can be divided into apartments, Harding said, or become an event space, a boutique hotel or a beer garden.

“I just want true history preserved,” Holt said, adding he was a teacher who often took his students to places such as Williamsburg so they could have hands-on experiences with history.

Holt recalled working out in the backyard one day when a descendant of the tavern owner stopped by to ask about the tavern. She recalled some of the history that had been passed down through the generations in her family, including confirming the 1830 expansion on the building.