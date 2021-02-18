Historic tavern in Downtown Lynchburg up for sale

A piece of Lynchburg’s history is up for sale on 5th Street.
The Joseph Nichols Tavern, which at times in its history went by the name Western Hotel, is on the market. It is one of only two of the city’s antebellum taverns still standing today; the other is the Kentucky Hotel also on 5th Street. Built in 1815, the tavern has served as a private home, an inn, a brothel and a boarding house.
When William Holt purchased the property in 2015, he had grand plans to restore the tavern to its historic appearance and reopen it as a period tavern, complete with costumed barkeeps.
He began restoring the Federal-style tavern, but in recent years his health began to decline. Holt has put the tavern on the market, listed for $575,000, to consolidate his property holdings.
He hopes someone who loves history like he does will pick up the property and turn it into a living piece of the Hill City’s history others can enjoy but, for Holt, it’s time to retire.
“Lynchburg’s Western Hotel stands as [one of] the last of the city’s many antebellum taverns and ordinaries, and is an important example of early commercial architecture,” the application reads. “The refined Federal-style structure has long been a familiar landmark on what was for many years the western entrance to the city. It was this geographic location that gave the establishment its name.”
The Joseph Nichols Tavern was built at the corner of 5th and Madison streets on a lot that was part of the 1814 boundary extension, wrote S. Allen Chambers in his book, “Lynchburg, An Architectural History.” Nichols purchased the lot for $500 from John Lynch in 1815.
“An advertisement in the March 23, 1815 issue of the Lynchburg Press noted that a blacksmith ship was located ‘on West street opposite Joseph Nichols’ tavern,’ an indication that he began his duties as a tavern keeper right away,” Chambers wrote.
“The building on the site today is not the first tavern he kept, however. On April 20, 1815, the Lynchburg Press told its readers that Nichols’ property had burned on the fourteenth of the same month. According to the report, the fire had apparently originated ‘from the flight of sparks from a Black-Smith’s Shop on the opposite side of the street.’”
Funds were raised to help the Nichols family and the community’s $1,300 donation enabled Nichols to almost immediately rebuild.
“The family lived in the new building while Nichols operated it as a tavern, as evidenced by the license given to keep an ordinary ‘at his house on Cocke Street.’ Only in 1833, under new ownership, did the tavern come to be called the Western Hotel,” Chambers wrote.
The tavern was added to over the years. The original 1815 construction fronted Madison Street and carries the address 501 Madison. The later addition extended the building along 5th Street, bearing its own address of 600 5th Street. Other smaller additions were built over the years.
Construction of the 1830s addition closely mirrored the original construction, though one can spot minor stylistic differences, particularly in the porch.
“The Madison Street front is laid in five-course American bond, and has simple brick flat arches over the windows,” the application states. “An interesting architectural detail is the very refined round-arch center doorway with symmetrically molded trim, turned comer blocks, reeded soffit, and early stone steps.”
Chambers wrote both the Nichols Tavern and the Kentucky Hotel illustrate the “similarities between residential and commercial architecture at the time.”
“Stylistically, Joseph Nichols’s tavern is somewhat transitional. As would be expected from its date, it is basically a Federal-style structure, although its original proportions and outline display Georgian overtones as well.”
The floor plan features a central hall with rooms leading off that hall and stairs leading to the second floor.
Much of the interior trim remains original, though the mantels on either side of the central hall were replaced with mid-19th-century mantles.
“The arched fanlight of the original front entrance and the surviving interior trim … are in the Federal spirit,” Chambers wrote. “The most individual element of the building is the chimney arrangement. The four stacks are located on the front and rear facades, rather than at the end walls. In all likelihood, the cornice with its prominent projection reflects later construction, and probably dates from 1830 to 1840, when an addition was made to the rear on the Fifth Street side. With its large and impressive doorway, sheltered by a one-story porch, this addition reoriented the building away from Madison to the more commercial thoroughfare — Fifth Street.”
While the tavern’s exact construction date isn’t known, Nichols operated a tavern that also served as his house on that property as early as 1815. By about 1826, however, the tavern was John F. Johnson by about 1826. The first reference to its moniker as the Western Hotel came in 1833.
“After its use as a hotel ceased, the building served a number of owners and uses,” Chambers wrote. “That it survived to the present was, until quite recently, a matter more of chance than of any conscious effort. Its future became assured only in March 1975, when it was purchased by the nonprofit Restoration and Housing corporation. The building’s subsequent return to a use closely approximating its original foundation, is one of Lynchburg’s more encouraging preservation efforts.”
The Joseph Nichols Tavern was added to the Virginia and national historic registers in 1974.
The property was purchased and restored in 1976 by the Restoration and Housing Corporation. More recently it was used by the Lynchburg Covenant Fellowship and Church of the Covenant until Holt bought it. Holt’s efforts to preserve the tavern were recognized in 2018 by the Lynchburg Historical Foundation.
When Holt purchased the tavern in the fall of 2015, he had grand plans of restoring the property to its former glory, serving as a tavern once again — but maintaining its history in its decor to craft a sort of living museum.
That December, Holt hosted a party celebrating the 200th anniversary of the structure.
“To me it’s as significant a building as Point of Honor,” he told The News & Advance in 2015. “It’s the same year. So, I’m giving it a bicentennial whether I’m open or not.”
The Joseph Nichols Tavern has stood as an example of the early Federal-style commercial architecture. Standing on what once was the western entrance of the city.
Holt loves history and comes from a long line of restorationists, including his grandmother who helped to restore the Quaker meeting house in Lynchburg. He has restored a number of structures before and this one was going to feature his extensive Virginia Metalcrafters collection.
He wanted parts of his tavern to be reminiscent of the Gadsby’s Tavern in Alexandria.
Holt planned to devote one of the rooms to Thomas Jefferson, who, according to the innkeeper, often stayed at the tavern during trips between Monticello and Poplar Forest.
Holt said he always has been attracted to the architecture of old buildings and this one’s history, particularly of playing host to Jefferson, drew him in. Holt said he’s a big fan of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson and collected a number of period items their lifetimes.
Plans for the tavern, Holt said, were delayed in the 5th Street corridor project, and then Holt’s health started to decline. He has started selling off his 10 properties and his massive collections that were housed in other buildings are contained in the tavern for now.
“We still have these wonderful ideas to turn it into something like a wonderful tavern, or maybe an Airbnb or a combination of the two,” said real estate agent Moyanne Harding. “Mr. Holt is in a position that he kind of needs to think about his retirement. …
“The place is an amazing place and he did put a lot of money into it.”
The property can be divided into apartments, Harding said, or become an event space, a boutique hotel or a beer garden.
“I just want true history preserved,” Holt said, adding he was a teacher who often took his students to places such as Williamsburg so they could have hands-on experiences with history.
Holt recalled working out in the backyard one day when a descendant of the tavern owner stopped by to ask about the tavern. She recalled some of the history that had been passed down through the generations in her family, including confirming the 1830 expansion on the building.
Behind the tavern sits a garden, complete with arbors that provide climbing spaces for white roses in spring, beds for roses and a new grove of eastern redbud trees. A 1700s stone water trough serves as a bird bath.
And at one corner of the lot stands another Thomas Jefferson homage — the hitching post to tie up one’s horse, with its little horse head on top.
PHOTOS: Historic tavern in Downtown Lynchburg up for sale
A piece of Lynchburg’s history is up for sale on 5th Street.
The Joseph Nichols Tavern, which at times in its history went by the Western Hotel is on the market. It is one of only two of the city’s antebellum taverns still standing today. Built in 1815, the tavern has served as a private home, an inn, a brothel and a boarding house.
PHOTOS: Historic tavern in Downtown Lynchburg up for sale
A piece of Lynchburg’s history is up for sale on 5th Street.
The Joseph Nichols Tavern, which at times in its history went by the Western Hotel is on the market. It is one of only two of the city’s antebellum taverns still standing today. Built in 1815, the tavern has served as a private home, an inn, a brothel and a boarding house.