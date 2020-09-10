Historic Winton manor about to embark on new chapter

The Winton tract passed to David Shepherd Garland, husband to one of the Meredith daughters, then to his son-in-law William Macon Waller, before leaving the family in 1839 to John P. Samson, a veteran of the War of 1812.

Samson “was financially crippled and he used Winton as security for several loans secured by his sons,” Esposito wrote. “In 1849, he died at the house and there is a possibility he was buried in its cemetery. During the time Samson lived in the house, the Greek Revival style of architecture was in popular use, especially in the south.”

The house was sold in 1843 to Edwin Matthews, who served as mayor of Lynchburg in 1849. Matthews never lived at Winton but descendants of the Meredith line lived there during his ownership.

John W. Jennings bought the property as a wedding present for his daughter, Mary Susan Jennings and her husband Henry Silas Beasley in 1855, selling down the 1,362-acre plantation to 240 acres in the post- Civil War depression.

Beasley died in 1870, leaving Mary Susan and her three children at Winton. Mary may have remarried in about 1872 to Powatan Henson.