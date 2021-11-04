Historical home serves as reminder of yesterday

Among the rows of semi-identical houses, 1025 Lejack Circle stands above it all.
The Farmington subdivision has grown over the years as more and more properties were built and developed, but the three-bedroom brick home on top of the hill is a reminder of the former 300-acre dairy farm the development now sits on.
Built in 1879, the house has witnessed the area change over nearly 200 years and by far the oldest property in the development.
Farmington originally was home to Lejack Dairy Farm 1, which housed more than 30,000 chickens and 300 dairy cows. The smell from the farm was so overwhelming from the house that owners Jack and Leta Lester built a second home — a ranch — further up to get away from it. Supposedly, someone made an offer on the Lesters' farm, but they refused to sell. That is, until the creek was dammed.
That’s the story told to current owners David and Wendy Lightfoot, anyway.
“This home has a lot of nostalgia,” David said. “The charm of yesteryear and the convenience of today is how we’ve been putting it.”
From the outside, the house carries its farmhouse charm well. With a brand new roof and manicured lawn, it’s hard to tell it has such a rich history.
“The bricks were actually made on site [for the house],” David said. “It’s all original. The walls are so thick everywhere around.”
Inside looks more of an historical farmhouse with a modern twist. If you follow the hardwood floors, you’ll come to a modern looking butler’s pantry and spacious dining room. Out back, the deck and enclosed sitting room overlooks the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Downstairs in the basement, the Lightfoots have converted the space into a billiard room with a pool table. But what makes the space unique is the exposed original brick and beams. David said when the couple moved in, the space was carpeted and walled up. But the couple decided to let the brick breath and rip up the carpet.
“I like the exposed beams better,” he said.
Though the brick is a great touch, it didn’t come without problems. It doesn’t allow for wiring to be drilled through the wall, so the Lightfoots found a Bluetooth enabled lighting system that turns on lights in certain rooms via a signal rather than a wire.
The house always had drawn in the Lightfoots. The couple had relatives that lived a few doors down so they would see the house in passing. When another relative bought it at an auction, the couple decided to buy it.
“We wanted to see what it was like to live in an old house,” Lightfoot said. “We had lived in new houses and townhouses. … It’s like living on a farm without the upkeep.”
