Historical marker to be dedicated highlighting the Campbell County Training School

A piece of Campbell County history will be recognized Saturday morning in the unveiling of a state historical marker at the Campbell County Training School, which opened for African American students around 1923 and was built with financial support from the local Black community, the county and the Julius Rosenwald Fund.

Issued by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, the marker was approved for manufacture and installation in June 2020 by the Virginia Board of Historic Resources.

Campbell County Training School opened after Black citizens campaigned for better schools during the era of segregated public schools, according to the historical marker.

The training school provided the first two-year high school program for African American student in the county. The school complex eventually expanded to include a teacher cottage, cafeteria, shop and auditorium. In 1951, the county opened a new training school, which became Campbell County High School in 1952. It closed in 1969 after the county completed desegregation of its schools.

The unveiling ceremony will take place alongside the historic school complex at 1470 Village Highway in Rustburg at 11 a.m. Local representatives, county leadership and members of the Campbell County Training School Complex Committee — which funded the marker — will speak at the event.

