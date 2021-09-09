Historical mill is Amherst’s coziest getaway

McCormick said that each of the rooms are decorated in a way where guests can feel like they could live there.

“With the projects we undertake are all stuff that we’d want to use [in our own homes],” he said. “From a design standpoint, we try not to just recreate what was here, but bring it back to period [standards]. So glass lighting and stuff like that is really important to us. And then of course, we add little touches to the rooms, like they all get guitars.”

Since the property is considered historic, McCormick said they must abide by certain guidelines. For instance, the rooms are intact exactly how they would be during its nearly 100-year history, with minor modifications to create elements such as the bathrooms and certain walls.

But the biggest selling point is that all the rooms overlook a part of the property, making people feel immersed in the slice of Amherst life that McCormick has created.

“We’ve been on this property for four years now and seen the cycle of the seasons,” he said. “No matter what time of year you’re here, there’s always something going on or growing. The farmers are out here working every day. A lot of people wander up the hill and talk to them about what’s going on.”