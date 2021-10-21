History and mystery of Harrison Street home drew in couple

“If they did have a doctor’s practice, you wonder what happened downstairs,” she said. “But I don’t know if I believe any of that. It just makes you wonder.”

But downstairs, there’s no sign of ghosts. Instead, it’s been converted into two Airbnbs with a shared kitchen space and separate entrance from the rest of the house making it a great investment property. Hints of a doctor’s practice weren’t the only things the family found during the renovation.

“We found a closet with a storm drain,” Smith said. “It was big, massive well with a trap door. What I think is that the maids must have come down here to get the run-off water [from the rain]. They didn’t drink it, but they used it for the wash and for baths. It still exists underneath, it’s just been filled in.”

In the Airbnbs, the original walls are still there. One space features a queen bed and a clawfoot tub while the second has a sitting area and enough room for two twin beds.

“In a lot of Airbnbs, you don’t usually have a shared kitchen,” Smith explained. “But when we traveled through Europe, that was something that was very common.”

According to Smith, a lot of other homes in the neighborhood have a similar layout for rentals.