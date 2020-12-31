History buffs fell for antebellum Pearl Street home

William and Mary Kathryn McIntosh are history buffs.
William taught English and history at West Point and Mary Kathryn, an art history major, found herself enamored with the art in the architecture in Lynchburg’s historic districts and has led historic walking tours around various parts of the city for the past 16 years.
So it seems only fitting that the couple purchased an antebellum house at 700 Pearl Street in Lynchburg’s Diamond Hill.
The old gem — built at a time when the Hill City was flush with tobacco money — needed some work.
“We have a great story to tell,” Mary Kathryn said of Lynchburg. “We were the largest city in Virginia that wasn’t burned in the Civil War. That’s why we have all these houses still with us.”
The couple saw a diamond in the rough with this Pearl Street home and set out to bring out its beauty. They even added a little family history to the property — in the form of a cabin from Concord that had been in Mary Kathryn’s family.
The Italianate antebellum house was built in 1857 as a rental property for William T. Yancey, father of lawyer and politician Robert Yancy. Robert was the subject of Rebecca Yancey Williams memoir, “The Vanishing Virginian,” which became a film released in 1942.
The memoir and film featured Robert Yancey as the central character and explored societal roles of plantation life in Central Virginia and its socio-economic impact. It also tells the story of early 1900s Lynchburg.
The house’s Italianate details were added after 1901 when tobacconist W.G. Suhling remodeled the house.
All four houses in the 700 block of Pearl Street are pre-Civil War, and were home to prominent Lynchburgers, including Marion Cabell Tyree, author of the influential cookbook “Housekeeping in Old Virginia.”
Mary Kathryn said she gives new residents in the neighborhood reprinted copies of the 1879 book. Mary Kathryn likes to show the book and point out the ad for a magnetic corset. She has made the ginger cookie recipe printed in that book for events.
Another house was home to the secretary of war for the Confederacy, Robert Garland Hill, and another housed Capt. Charles Blackford.
“So the people who lived up here were the creme de la creme of Lynchburg at the time,” Mary Kathryn said. “If you really go around here, you will see homes of incredibly important people of the time.”
Italianate features were added in the early 1900s, and Mary Kathryn noted one can determine old versus new by the windows. The main staircase isn’t original, Mary Kathryn said, guessing its dates to about 1904, and many of the fireplace mantels were replaced around the same time.
Mary Kathryn said the neighborhood declined in the wake of World War II, when residents simply didn’t have the resources to keep up those grand old homes. People also began moving into suburban areas with the popularity of the automobile.
“This neighborhood lost its charm, as did the other ones,” Mary Kathryn said.
The Suhling family owned the house until 1952, and then the home changed hands a number of times before the McIntoshes purchased it in 1997. At one point, it was divided into four apartments, but the owner before the McIntoshes began the work of converting it back into a single family home.
One of the Suhling children once stopped by to visit his childhood home and treated the couple to stories of growing up in the house.
At one point the kitchen was added to the back of the house, as the prior kitchen was a separate structure. That addition led to an expansion of the dining room, which now is a massive room set up for entertaining. The couple also has expanded the kitchen space for a nice, modern work area.
Mary Kathryn said while the house wasn’t in bad shape, it needed a little upkeep and some of the projects the prior owner had started needed completion.
The house opens up into a foyer that branches off to two parlors on the left and right, and extends back to the wainscot trimmed main staircase, framed by twin arches. Mary Kathryn recalls the sheer work it took to remove all that caked-on paint to bring the wood back to life.
The pair of parlors is painted in a deep blue.
Mary Kathryn hand-painted the border and design on the ceiling of the massive dining room.
“We have scaffolding up here, sort of like Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel,” Mary Kathryn said with a chuckle, adding it took about a year to complete the painting process.
The original dining room was about half the size, growing with the addition on the back of the house. If you look closely, you can see the dividing line between the original portion and the new.
In all the rooms, the couple installed picture molding and in a room they use as an office is a pair of stained glass windows Mary Kathryn salvaged from a place on Park Avenue.
The McIntoshes also reworked the kitchen to craft a large, bright, modern work space.
A staircase once rose from that back corner of the house to the second floor, but the kitchen remodel rendered it irrelevant.
The butler’s pantry features a fish stencil on the walls, based on the design of Candace Wheeler, a 19th-century textile designer.
“Everything has a history,” Mary Kathryn said.
A small staircase once rose up the back of the house to serve two of the apartments. When that was removed, the McIntoshes had to replace some brick.
“We found old bricks downtown from houses being torn down,” Mary Kathryn said. “We went down to Hollins Mill to the creek and got the soil mixed up into cement because you just can’t put any old bricks there.”
In an upstairs bedroom, Mary Kathryn recreated a bird type design that is on display at the Smithsonian. Mary Kathryn fell in love with it, took photographs of the pattern, printed it and cut her own stencil out of Mylar to decorate the room.
“I just thought it was so cool and very medieval,” Mary Kathryn said.
An enclosed sleeping porch sits on the second floor.
Mary Kathryn said Larry Taylor Restorations has been looking after the McIntosh property for years. The current project involves repainting and repairing the heavy black shutters framing the large windows on the brick home. Those brick walls that are 22 inches thick.
“There’s always something going on,” she said.
Behind the house sits the old log cabin where Mary Kathryn’s grandfather was born. The cabin once stood on property in Concord now owned by MeadWestvaco.
Mary Kathryn never really set out to move that cabin to her property. It was one of those projects that just sort of came together.
Mary Kathryn knew she wanted an old outbuilding behind their home, and began driving around looking for something that would fit the bill, some small dilapidated house that she could buy, move and restore. Eventually, a family member told her about the cabin.
“I didn’t think anything about it for a couple of years because we had everything going on here,” Mary Kathryn said, but eventually she called and asked to visit the old cabin. A group of hunters showed her the old family home.
The company provided Mary Kathryn with permission to adopt the cabin and move it, provided she insured the workers moving it in case they were injured in the process.
“I bought a book on how to restore a cabin and we never looked at it,” Mary Kathryn said with a chuckle.
It was in rough shape, though.
“The whole cabin was a complete disaster,” Mary Kathryn said. “There were no windows, doors; there were snake skins all over the place.”
Turkey vultures had taken up residence there to raise their young, and the McIntoshes had to wait until their baby fledged the nest before they could dismantle the cabin.
Each log was numbered and labeled for reconstruction on the McIntosh property.
There are two differences from when her grandfather grew up in that old cabin — the McIntoshes added a bathroom off the back of the structure and, instead of putting on a shake roof like it originally had, the couple went with the low maintenance option of tin.
“It was really a challenge,” Mary Kathryn said. “I mean, everything about it was, but it was fun. It was really fun.”
The attic space of the cabin is lined in whitewashed beadboard.
“We didn’t know about whitewash, so we put it on thick,” Mary Kathryn said. “That was a big mistake. We had snow coming down.”
Mary Kathryn said they had to scrape the excess off as best they could.
“Now it looks perfect,” she said.
Old family photos line the walls of the cabin, an homage to Mary Kathryn’s family. Other antiques and even a little Christmas tree live in the space. Mary Kathryn’s grandmother’s spoon hands on the wall. There’s an antique bird cage and a family harmonica.
The couple uses the cabin for entertaining and often enjoys sitting in the cabin, drinking wine and listening to early Appalachian music.
“It just seemed really cool,” Mary Kathryn said of the cabin. “And just the experience of it. I didn’t have any idea what it would turn into.”
Since the McIntoshes were a military family, for decades they didn’t have a place of their own. The couple lived at West Point for about 20 years, residing on post.
“I’d say it’s a lifestyle,” Mary Kathryn said. “It’s not just homeownership, it is a lifestyle, because you’re always improving or fixing or enjoying it, but I would say it’s not for everybody.”
The McIntoshes have a love for historic homes and hate to see them suffer from neglect.
But caring for an historic home is not for everyone. Mary Kathryn knows of people who purchased such an old house with no idea how to maintain it and not enough resources to do it. They give up, and these beautiful old houses fall into a state of disrepair.
If the neglect goes on too long, some homes won’t survive it.
“I think for me, so much of what I like doing is fixing, restoring things,” Mary Kathryn said. “Of course, when we bought this house, we had no idea what was in store for us. …
“You have to have resources. If something happens, you have to get it fixed. … If you have something happen that you can’t fix, that’s gonna be horrible.”
Mary Kathryn and William learned early on that every project on these old homes ends up being larger than first anticipated.
“Everything you get into in an old house turns into something else,” Mary Kathryn said. “You have to be prepared for that bigger problem that needs a different solution.”
