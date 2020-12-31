History buffs fell for antebellum Pearl Street home

Mary Kathryn said the neighborhood declined in the wake of World War II, when residents simply didn’t have the resources to keep up those grand old homes. People also began moving into suburban areas with the popularity of the automobile.

“This neighborhood lost its charm, as did the other ones,” Mary Kathryn said.

The Suhling family owned the house until 1952, and then the home changed hands a number of times before the McIntoshes purchased it in 1997. At one point, it was divided into four apartments, but the owner before the McIntoshes began the work of converting it back into a single family home.

One of the Suhling children once stopped by to visit his childhood home and treated the couple to stories of growing up in the house.

At one point the kitchen was added to the back of the house, as the prior kitchen was a separate structure. That addition led to an expansion of the dining room, which now is a massive room set up for entertaining. The couple also has expanded the kitchen space for a nice, modern work area.

Mary Kathryn said while the house wasn’t in bad shape, it needed a little upkeep and some of the projects the prior owner had started needed completion.