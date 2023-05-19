The Amherst NAACP chapter recently wrote the county board of supervisors a letter asking that it address a Confederate monument on the Amherst courthouse grounds.

Brook Vandervelde, representing the local NAACP chapter, read from the letter during the public comments portion of the board's May 16 meeting. She described the plaque's language honoring the "noble cause" ideology of the South during the Civil War as a “throwback to an era of an institutionalized racism” that is painful for a large portion of county residents.

“This county must not even seem to be contributing to its survival in our time,” Vandervelde said.

The plaque states the Ladies of the Dr. John Thompson Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy erected the monument in 1922.

The wording on the plaque states: “To the memory of The Sons of Amherst County, who from 1861 to 1865 upheld in arms the cause of Virginia and the South, who fell in battle or died from wounds, and survivors of the war who as long as they lived were ever proud that they had done their part in the noble cause.”

Vandervelde said the sentiment from the plaque is one not all county residents share and is “clearly offensive to many.”

“Its continued presence on public land at the courthouse complex can easily be construed as an endorsement of its sentiments by our currently elected authorities and citizenry,” she said. “Our courthouse complex should unequivocally promote equal justice for all.”

The monument is on the historic wing of the courthouse fronting Main Street in Amherst and has less pedestrian traffic since a renovation was done to the complex more than two decades ago. The courthouse's current entrance is on the opposite side on Taylor Street.

In 1922, a private organization was allowed to occupy “a privileged place on public property that honored only a subset of our community,” Vandervelde said.

“Times have changed,” she said. “Amherst can ill afford to continue to propagate a divisive message — 100 years is enough. Reflecting not only selective memories but also severe inequalities, this unbalanced presentation positioned in front of the United States flag does not foster unity.”

Confederate monuments on public property has stirred debate in various localities throughout Virginia in recent years. Within the past two years, the Nelson County Board of Supervisors debated the presence of a Confederate monument installed on the front house of the courthouse in Lovingston in 1965 after a county resident asked for its removal.

The Amherst monument's plaque is an “anomaly,” “out of sync with our times” and its presence on public property is problematic, Vandervelde told supervisors on behalf of the Amherst NAACP.

“It is an artifact of another era and it should be removed,” Vandervelde said. “We applaud previous action by the board of supervisors to remove the Confederate battle flag graphic from the county seal. We propose that the same reasonable approach be taken to remove the ‘noble cause’ ideology that after a century still survives.”

The letter did not specifically call for entire removal of the monument and stated the plaque and/or its "noble cause" wording should be.

In a later interview Amherst NAACP President Gloria Witt said the letter was not presented "in spite" but with intent of fostering dialogue on the monument, plaque and its role.

"My perspective is it needs to be addressed," Witt said.

The intent is not to create a "culture war" but to open up dialogue on the monument's place on government property and whether it should be removed entirely, its plaque be amended or taken down or some other measure, she said. Witt said "all options are on the table" as far as that dialogue.

Vandervelde added the 'noble cause' ideology is controversial, divisive and a liability.

“The only kinds of publicity that Amherst County needs are those that project positive and welcoming attitudes for all residents, visitors and commercial enterprises — a perfect slice of Virginia,” Vandervelde told supervisors. “Our goal is a solution that is amenable to our community. We stand ready to collaborate.”

The board does not typically respond during public comments when residents and groups bring matters forward and did not engage in discussion on the request May 16. Tom Martin, the board’s chair, asked county staff to schedule a time for board discussion on the request at an upcoming meeting.