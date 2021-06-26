For the first time, woman visits site where her father died in Bedford County plane crash more than 70 years ago

“I’ve always had a connection because he’s been sitting on my shoulder since I was born, and I feel I’m just like him," she said. Growing up, her mom told her "hero stories," but she never knew what to believe.

"I never thought I would cry because I never met him," she said. "I never touched him. He gave me life, and he died eight months later."

But standing at the monument, she was struck by the care of the Bedford community, who built a memorial for men they had never met.

"I'm not a selfish person, but I feel like this memorial was made for me," she said.

Iacopetti only found out about the memorial in 2019 when she stumbled across an archived newspaper article about its dedication in 2002. In it, Larry Lynch, one of the last surviving firsthand witnesses of the crash, was quoted describing the events of that night — a 13-year-old watching the sky turn red over his family's Bedford County farm.

On Tuesday, Lynch, now 84, was beside her as she placed the wreath, and he held her hand as they approached the dais.