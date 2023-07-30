Jolynn Johnson Smith never thought it would have taken quite so long to start restoring her grandfather’s home.

Renovating the home at 1422 Pierce St. was the goal of the Whirlwind Johnson Foundation since it began in 2015. Seeing the project come to fruition is bittersweet for Smith, who serves as president of the foundation.

“A lot is about to kick off, and we’re excited … I’m just ready to get this ball rolling at this point,” she said.

A year ago, the foundation received $100,000 from the African American Cultural Heritage Fund, a program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, to be used for renovations.

Since that time, Smith said the foundation had to go through a “very extensive” process in reaching out to architects and figuring out the next steps in renovation.

Since the home was added to the National Register of Historic Places more than 20 years ago, the foundation of the home will remain the same, with the goal of preserving as many items and features of the home as possible.

“Surprisingly, the house, for it to be as old as it is … everything is in pretty good shape,” she said.

Robert Johnson III, grandson of Johnson, said progress on the restoration is a great thing, as Dr. Johnson’s story is a “major part of Lynchburg history.”

“It’s not just a Black thing,” adding it says a lot about Lynchburg, “because they let this guy work there, and all he did was improve things in Lynchburg.”

“There are people who could have shut his things down there and they didn’t, because Lynchburg is a special place,” he said.

In an interview with The News & Advance, Robert Johnson III said his grandfather was “juggling a whole lot of stuff” — full-time doctor and part-time coach during the summer.

Before his tennis coaching days in Lynchburg, Robert Johnson III said his grandfather took four years off after graduating college before ultimately attending medical school, because he wanted to be a coach.

During that time, he coached at four Historically Black Colleges and Universities, the first school being Virginia Seminary, now known as Virginia University of Lynchburg, in 1924.

To get back into medical school, he worked as a Red Caps in New York City at Grand Central Station, handling luggage and helping travelers, which helped him pay for medical school.

He started medical school in 1928 at Meharry Medical College and in his fifth year, he traveled to Texas for an internship, where he first learned to play tennis at age 33, Robert Johnson III said.

Johnson “rolled the dice” when he was 34 years old, his grandson said after speaking with a doctor in Lynchburg.

He moved to the Hill City on only the promise of one month of work. It was here he would thrive.

Johnson said his grandfather met Althea Gibson, the first African American woman to compete in the U.S Open Championship and win a grand-slam title, in August 1946 after Gibson lost in the American Tennis Association (ATA) finals, the only place Black tennis players could play before integration.

He invited her to Lynchburg to train, with with the stipulation that she finish school in North Carolina.

She would go on to win 10 straight ATA titles and had the opportunity to integrate tennis in 1950 by playing at The West Side Tennis Club at Forest Hills, Queens, New York, which at the time was the location of the U.S. Open tournament, now in Flushing Meadows, New York.

Robert Johnson III explained Forest Hills was the only tournament integrated.

“He was into junior tennis, because he wanted to do the same thing he did in adult tennis, which was to integrate tennis at the highest level, so that Black kids had the ... same opportunities as anybody else in America,” he said.

Johnson would have to find another doctor to take over his practice during weekend hours as the AT had matches on the weekend and during championships in August, players would play for an entire week.

He first got together with a then 9-year-old Arthur Ashe in 1953 on the advice of Ashe’s coach in Richmond, Johnson said.

“Arthur was probably one of the best things to happen to him in this regard, because my granddad started to teach younger and younger players after Arthur had been in the camp for a couple of years and he realized, tennis doesn’t start in your freshman year of high school. You can start it at a much earlier age,” he said.

Dr. Johnson was inducted into the hall of fame in 2009, almost 40 years after he died.

“The thing that saddens me is that in many respects, I don’t think people know who he was and what he did. Because even when we went up there ... the only thing people know he coached Althea Gibson and Arthur Ashe, but he did so much more,” he said.

Johnson helped integrate Lynchburg General Hospital, which his grandson said was a “30-year fight.”

“My granddad’s whole thing was … he just wanted to be an American. Not a negro, you know, which was a term or colored, as people used to call African Americans back then and I think that was ... a lot of people. ‘We’re American just like you are, there shouldn’t be any difference, these drastic differences and things in our lives, they shouldn’t exist,’” he said.

The foundation is currently in the vetting process of choosing a contractor and hopes to begin construction by the end of the summer, a project Smith said is “long overdue.”

Smith said they haven’t formally decided how to use the space, but some ideas are an assemblage of a tennis academy there or opening up a space in the home to use as a museum.

Smith said she has to keep raising awareness of her grandfather — of the man was and of his impact on others.

“I just can’t explain, you know, again, the joy that it gives me to know that this man had that much impact on people,” she said.