Watch Now: Camp Kum-Ba-Yah celebrates 60 years of history with Fourth of July celebration

“I hope if there is a message here today it is that we all, regardless of race, must do our part to carry the water bucket forward,” Fleming said in his speech. “Positive change is something we must all constantly stay vigilant on and keep working on, building on each other’s efforts, if there is to be progress.”

The ceremony in which the panels were unveiled was just a small part of the celebration at Camp Kum-Ba-Yah. The festivities included ziplining, a scavenger hunt, hiking on the trails, and even swimming in the same two historic swimming pools that the panels are meant to honor.

Tremayne Edwards, a member of the camp’s board, was excited to have the community out, not only to commemorate the historical events at the pools but also to show off what the camp still has to offer.

“To be here and to have this moment right, I think we all are very happy to get outdoors again after the year we’ve had,” Edwards said. “And glad to be able to do this with our community because we are celebrating 60 years of an integrated space.”

This Fourth of July, the festivities at Camp Kum-Ba-Yah would have made Cosby and King proud of their efforts to “carry the water bucket forward,” he said.