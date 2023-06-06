BEDFORD — On June 6, 1944, 79 years ago, more than 100,000 allied soldiers invaded the beaches of Normandy, France, to drive the Nazi Germany military back and fight its occupation of France.

Among the hundreds of thousands of allied forces who stormed the shores of Normandy, 44 were soldiers, sailors and airmen from the town and county of Bedford, according to Bedford's National D-Day Memorial website.

Known as “The Bedford Boys,” 37 of those men belonged to Company A of the 116th Infantry Regiment, 29th Division. Thirty-one of the soldiers in Company A headed for Omaha Beach as part of the first wave, the remainder arriving later.

Bedford’s D-Day fatalities — including members of Company A and one from Company F — totaled 20; in comparison to its wartime population, Bedford suffered the nation’s highest known per capita D-Day loss, according to the National D-Day Memorial website.

On Tuesday, the National D-Day Memorial, with community members and state dignitaries, such as Gov. Glenn Youngkin in attendance, celebrated those soldiers and their sacrifices during Operation Overlord — codename of the D-Day invasion of Normandy.

In the governor's speech, Youngkin said telling the veterans "thank you" for their courage to fight feels “wholly inadequate.”

"Please know that we salute you and are forever indebted to you and your families, for your sacrifices." Youngkin said.

The governor said the soldiers of D-Day solidifies the values the country cherishes — uncommon strength, unity, selflessness and an unwavering commitment to safeguard freedom at any cost.

He said those are the values that “define us as Virginians and as Americans.”

“May we sing our national anthem loudly, may we say the Pledge of Allegiance boldly, may we honor our flag daily,” Youngkin said. “We must ask ourselves, can we carry on the legacy of the greatest generation through our words, our deeds and our actions? Will we be a nation deserving of their sacrifice? The answer is yes, we can, we must.”

Youngkin told the story of Earnest Fulcher, whose duties on D-Day included communicating and keeping soldiers informed and searching for landmines on the beach.

Fulcher joined the Navy at just 15 years old and he told reporters, after the ceremony, that he arrived on the beaches of Normandy before the first wave of soldiers.

Youngkin said soldiers such as Fulcher were brothers, fathers, sons and ordinary men who were called to perform "extraordinary acts of valor."

“They gave up their farms, they gave up their families for the battlefields of Europe,” Youngkin said. “While words may fail to pay our indebtedness to these heroes, today we honor them by remembering their strength."

Jack Cassell, a World War II veteran who served in the Navy, said he was 17 years old at the time he enlisted, something his father had to sign off on.

On June 6, 1944, Cassell was sent to the Naval Air Station in Norfolk for basic training. He went on to serve for two years during the war.

Cassell, in an interview with The News & Advance, said it was great being celebrated and honored at the ceremony.

“It's quite an honor, it really is,” Cassell said.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Youngkin told reporters “we’re in a time where gratitude is often forgotten” and it’s expressed quickly.

“The words 'thank you' can mean a lot, but when you take into consideration the sacrifices these men made; they walked off their farms, they left their families, they accepted the risk of death everyday in order to protect our freedoms … I think we collectively need to say thank you,” he said.

In a speech, George Patton “Pat” Waters, grandson of Gen. George S. Patton Jr., said his grandfather would always say: “It is foolish and wrong to mourn men who died, rather, we should thank God for such men who had lived.”